Wilkes-Barre celebrated its 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Participants marched down South Main Street, around Public Square and finished off at North Main and Union streets. Grand marshal Joseph Moran led dozens of organizations marching in the parade, including hallmarks such as Wyoming Valley and Ceol Mor pipe and drum bands, the Irem String Band and high school marching bands.

