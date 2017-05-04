Wilkes-Barre rapper pursues dreams with support of fans

Rapper Jared Xavier grew up with music coursing through his veins — most teenagers in New York do, he said.

The Staten Island-born musician, now based in Wilkes-Barre, performs across Northeast Pennsylvania, promoting his love for hip-hop, jazz and neo soul music to create his own path. Xavier recently discussed his process for writing music, the release of his first EP — set to come out later this year — and where he sees his musical career going.

Q: How did you get involved in music?

A: Growing up in New York, that’s all we heard. It was a major part of the culture.

Q: What do you remember about the first time you performed in public?

A: I was the main act at the show, so I was very nervous, but I had a good amount of support, so it was great.

Q: What is the process like for writing your music?

A: It’s always different, but I usually listen to the beat for days and get my mind right, then I simply talk about normal stuff that goes on in my life.

Q: Have you been working on any new music lately? If so, can you tell me about it?

A: As of right now, I’m working on my first EP called “The Love Is Rare.” It’s going be a quick look into my life as a whole.

Q: How have you changed as a musician over the years?

A: I’ll change a lot. Sometimes I think I change too much. It’s a battle I often have with myself, but I know it’s for the better.

Q: What are some of your favorite memories as a musician?

A: My favorite memory is when I threw my first LTI event at The Other Side. It really let me know how many people supported the movement. LTI is my brand, Live to Inspire. It was my first show I put together independently. I did my own promotion and everything.

Q: How has the NEPA music scene changed over the years?

A: I feel like there are a lot of the big-time artists coming out here more than ever, but on the same hand, the independent scene isn’t looking too good.

Q: Who has influenced you over the years?

A: I used to be highly influenced by other artists in the game, but as of right now I feel like life is what influences me the most.

Q: What is the biggest challenge you have faced as a musician?

A: The biggest challenge is trying to be successful at this music thing. It can be very difficult at times.

Q: What are your future goals for your music?

A: My future goal is to be happy with how things are going musically, and for one day to get the recognition it deserves.

Meet the artist

Founded: 2012

Based out of: Wilkes-Barre

Genre: Hip-hop and rap

For fans of: J Cole, Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa

Online: Jared Xavier on SoundCloud, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

