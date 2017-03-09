Wilkes-Barre Parade: Shamrocks in the streets

Wilkes-Barre celebrates its 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sounds of drummers, cheers and Celtic music mark the annual Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which takes to the streets Sunday.

The 37th annual parade steps off at 2 p.m. at South and South Main streets. Participants march down South Main Street, around Public Square and finish off at North Main and Union streets.

Grand marshal Joseph Moran leads dozens of organizations marching in the parade, including hallmarks such as Wyoming Valley and Ceol Mor pipe and drum bands, the Irem String Band, Broken Road Duo plus James M. Coughlin, E.L. Meyers and G.A.R. Memorial high school marching bands, the David Blight School of Dance and dozens of floats covered in balloons.

But while the day’s celebration of Irish heritage culminates with the parade, the festivities begin much earlier.

On North Main Street, the celebration at Senunas’ gets going from 9 to 11 a.m. with its annual Kegs and Eggs.

Irish pipe and drum bands make their way in and out of the bar throughout the day as the Hibernian lunch and dinner menus roll out. Specialty items include Guinness stew, lager-braised corned beef and corned beef sandwiches. Drinks range from “Irish car bombs” to adult Shamrock Shakes served by the shot. Senunas’ also snagged a limited release keg of Nimble Hill’s Mysteria No. 9 Shamrock Porter.

The Renal Race 5K Run and 1-Mile Fun Walk hits the pavement at 10 a.m. on Public Square. Registration for the run begins at 8 a.m. at Genetti’s Hotel and Conference Center on Market Street. The entry fee is $20 or free to children under 5 years old.

Medals and race gear will be awarded to the top three male and female winners per age group. The first 100 participants in the race will receive free T-shirts. During the race, a Chinese auction, raffle baskets, refreshments and entertainment are held to further benefit research to fight kidney cancer.

To keep kids busy before the parade begins, Barnes & Noble on South Main Street hosts activities, including coloring and story time. At 11 a.m., a table with leprechaun coloring pages will be set out for kids to color and hang in the windows of the book store. At noon, Nanticoke author Fran Spencer presents her book, “Ian-John and the Leprechaun,” in the store while reading in a traditional Irish brogue.

For more information, call the Wilkes-Barre city office of special events at 570-208-4149.

— charlotte l. jacobson

