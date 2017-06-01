Veteran’s Promise group plans bike ride, day of activities to help vets

Veteran’s Promise wants to shed light on local veterans and the community that helps them.

Comprised of veterans and vet supporters that provide outreach and support to service members and their families, the group’s event, Rock the Night on Shine the Light, is an all-in-one ride, vigil and benefit that promotes Post Traumatic Stress Disorder awareness and suicide prevention.

Veteran’s Promise president and founder Dave Ragan said the event aligns with the group’s mission to start a dialogue about the struggles military members face when they come home and to educate the community and advocate for them.

“People are so afraid of the word or stigma and the only way to change that is to just it it out there,” said Ragan, a Pennsylvania Army National Guard veteran, who also is a suicide survivor himself. “When (military members) come home, they struggle … It takes a lot of work to put that back together again and when we reach out to those veterans, that’s a way to help.”

The event kicks off Sunday, June 4, at Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant. A day-long schedule of events is planned, beginning with the ride to honor fallen soldier Staff Sgt. Joseph Granville. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon and kickstands come up at 12:15 p.m. The pack will ride to Granville’s former home, where a flag will be lowered and presented to Granville’s mother. Then, the pack and limos filled with Granville’s family members, led by police escorts, will ride back to Thirst T’s. The flag will fly at the event for the rest of the afternoon.

Though the event is a fundraiser, Veteran’s Promise will give back by saying thanks to the community members who are there for them. At 2 p.m., the vigil and ceremony starts during which local people, businesses and police officers who support the group will be honored. A veteran also will be honored with an award in Granville’s name.

From 3 to 7:30 p.m., the day loosens up a bit and bands will play inside the bar, with food for purchase, basket raffles and tattoos by the Rock Shop Tattoo Gallery available for guests, as well.

The event differs from last year, Ragan said, as it was just a vigil and ceremony then. With the poignant activities occurring earlier in the day, it allows the group members and the crowd to relax and catch up with each other to end the night, he added.

“We tackle those deep, dark secrets that people don’t want to talk about, hence, ‘Shine the Light,’” Ragan said. “But, we’re also letting people know that we want to have fun and do things that are lighthearted.”

The group is always looking for new members and serving is not a requirement, Ragan said, adding anyone that loves their country and its military is welcome to join. The group looks to expand their reach and services offered, and give back to those who support them. They help many local families and individuals and, in turn, receive kindness from the community, like Thirst T’s owner Thomas Tell Jr., who donated the space to host the benefit.

Going forward, Ragan hopes Veteran’s Promise will work with more leaders, businesses and neighbors and, hopefully, solidify a permanent home for the group to work out of as well as hold meetings and events.

“As long as people need our help, we will be there to do it however we can,” Ragan said. “We try to dream big. It’s not just about promoting Rock the Night, it’s about making a difference.”

— gia mazur

If you go

What: Veteran’s Promise Rock the Night on Shine the Light

When: Sunday, June 4; Ride registration, 10 a.m. to noon; best bike contest, 11:30 a.m.; kickstands up, 12:15 p.m.; vigil and ceremony, 2 p.m.; benefit with entertainment, 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant

Details: Ride registration is $20 for riders, $10 for passengers and admission to the benefit portion is $10. All proceeds benefit Veteran’s Promise. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

How to help

To donate, including baskets, please contact Veteran’s Promise through the group’s Facebook page.

