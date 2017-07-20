Up Close – Tami Prall-Nasser

Tami Prall-Nasser is a client advocate for Cigna Health Insurance. She also is a member of the Junior League of Scranton. Prall-Nasser is a graduate of West Scranton High School and Keystone College, where she earned an associate degree in hotel and restaurant management and a bachelor’s degree in business management. She and her husband, William, live in South Scranton.

Meet Tami Prall-Nasser …

You’ve been with the Junior League of Scranton for six years. What was your inspiration for first getting involved with the organization?

My sister-in-law was involved the year before I had joined, and every year, during your first year, you do a project. My husband co-owns the Backyard Ale House, and after her project, she and her friend showed up with these fun shirts that said “Know Me” on them. I asked what that meant, and she said it was their Junior League Project. She explained that Junior League, which has been around for 76 years, is an organization of like-minded women who do things for the community, and that “Know Me” was their project. It was an art project, where they worked with the United Neighborhood Centers, and it was about positive expressions through art. Kids expressed themselves through poems, paintings and songs. I said, “That sounds great. How do I get involved?” I went with them to the Junior League annual dinner, met all of the women and joined that fall. And it’s been one of the best choices that I’ve made.

Your employer, Cigna, has been very supportive of your work with the Junior League and it’s become a very big part of your life. What do you enjoy about it the most?

I meet so many people. And I’m also involved, through the Junior League, with other organizations and have had opportunities to work on other projects that I’d never thought I’d be involved with. Marley’s Mission is one of them, which offers equine therapy for children that have experienced trauma. The Blue Ribbon Gala is their biggest fundraiser. And, two years ago, I also did my own fundraiser, “The Beards of Scranton,” which benefited the Catherine McAuley Center. Junior League has given me the opportunity to develop myself and my community and use the my skills.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I love exercising. I love sports. Yoga. Running. I enjoy any type of high-impact workout. And anything outdoors — winter, spring, summer or fall.

Who are some of your favorite musical artists?

I’m a lifelong fan of the Counting Crows. I also like Pearl Jam, Ryan Adams and the Grateful Dead. And I’ve seen Phish a few times.

Do you follow sports?

My brother, 10 years ago, played professional football. He played with the New York Jets for a year, so I was a Jets fan for a while. But now I’ve moved over the Green Bay Packers, because my husband is a Packers fan.

All-time favorite movie?

“Titanic.”

Favorite TV show?

“Game of Thrones.’

Favorite city?

I love Philadelphia. And my second favorite is San Francisco.

Favorite vacation spot?

Any beach, as long as there’s sand.

Favorite thing about NEPA?

I like that it’s close to larger cities like New York and Philadelphia, and that there’s also a lot to do here. And that there is a great sense of family and a great sense of community.

Favorite foods?

Cheese. Peanut butter. Chocolate. And ranch dressing.

Favorite holiday?

Halloween. I love getting dressed up.

Any pets?

A dog, Otis. He’s a white Golden Retriever.

Biggest pet peeve?

People who complain and yet don’t try to make a change or make the situation better.

Guilty pleasure?

Popcorn.

Favorite book or author?

I love the “Harry Potter” series. And my favorite author is Christopher Moore. I’ve read all of his books. He’s hilarious.

Is there anything about you that might really surprise people?

When people first meet me, from what I’m told, they get a really different impression of me. They think I’m this proper person, but I can trash talk. I’m from West Side, as we call it, so I’m a little bit dirty, too. (Laughs.)

Have you had an experience in your life that has really helped shape you or define you as a person?

Joining the Junior League … it brought something out of me. I can be quiet, but if I’m really passionate about something, I go at it at 100 percent. Joining the Junior League really opened me up to lots of opportunities that I may have missed. It’s made me passionate about volunteering and wanting to help others. My favorite quote is from Gandhi: “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” And I try to live by that motto.

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL with ALAN K. STOUT is a regular feature in electric city, profiling people from all walks of life throughout NEPA. Reach Alan at alankstout@comcast.net

