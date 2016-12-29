Up Close: Tim Meyers

UP CLOSE & PERSONAL WITH ALAN K. STOUT

Tim Meyers is the brewery manager at the ShawneeCraft Brewing Co., Shawnee On Delaware. Meyers is a native of New Jersey, but he has lived in NEPA since seventh grade. He grew up in Archbald and is a graduate of Valley View High School and Marywood University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in photography and a master’s degree in business. He and his wife, Tiffany, live in Shawnee On Delaware.

Meet Tim Meyers …

You’ve been with the ShawneeCraft Brewing Co. for three years. What first led to you getting into that type of work?

In grad school, while I was taking my business classes, I got into home brewing. I’d been a fan of craft beers from the drinking side, and my friend and I decided to try and make some at home. I found it really interesting and for it to be an interesting business, just because there’s so much creativity in it and so many small start-ups were getting their start at that time. I just kind of happened into it as ShawneeCraft was looking for a part-time salesman in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. I got my start as a part-time worker, selling beer to bars and restaurants. And over the course of time, (I) worked my way up to a graphic-design role and, as time went on, more of a management role.

What do you enjoy about it?

I definitely enjoy the creativity throughout the entire industry. For me, the most fun part of my job is the graphic-design work. The first time I was able to put my artwork on a can or bottle was pretty neat. It was a fun experience. And the same goes for the merchandise. That’s the part I definitely enjoy the most.

What’s your favorite beer crafted at the brewery?

We end up doing between 20 and 25 throughout the course of the year. And one of the great things about that is that almost all of them are rotating and seasonal. So I always tend to be drinking the newest thing to come out. But I really like hoppy beers, so I tend to stick to our session IPAs.

For those who might not be connoisseurs of craft beers, can you explain a session IPA?

We make a couple of different beers that we call session-style beers. And you’ll see that from other breweries as well. “Session” usually means that it’s lower in alcohol content, so you can have more than one in a session. It’s kind of a code name for a lighter style of beer. We make a session IPA, and we make a session porter. On the other hand, you’ll see imperial beers, which are usually stronger than average in alcohol content. The session IPA is one of the few beers that we do year-round. It’s kind of our reliable IPA, and I tend to really like that one. It’s a style that I really enjoy, and I think we do a good job with it. And it’s nice that it’s nice and light, so you can do a little bit more tasting and not have to worry about having too much to drink.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Over the past year or so, I’ve gotten into playing hockey in a men’s league. I played a little roller hockey when I was younger, so I’m completely new to it. I’m in the base-level D league in Pittston, and it’s become a really fun hobby. My wife and I also love to go to concerts and see bands and movies.

Who are some of your favorite musical artists?

It’s kind of a wide variety. I really like punk music and that kind of rock. But recently, I’ve gotten more into bluegrass, folk and a little bit of hip-hop. My sister and I recently went to see Local Natives in Philadelphia, and they were amazing. I’ve been really into them lately.

Favorite city?

I love Philadelphia sports: Flyers, Eagles, Phillies. I’ll always have a tie to Philadelphia, because they’re close to us, and I’ve grown up following those teams. But I’ve also spent a little bit of time in Pittsburgh. I lived there my freshman year in college and really fell in love with it out there as well. It’s a little bit of a smaller city, but I really enjoyed my time there. They have a lot to offer.

Favorite vacation spot?

Ocean City, New Jersey. I’ve been going there since I was a kid. It’s kind of our yearly thing, and I have a lot of family that goes to the same place, so it’s a nice way to reconnect with them.

Favorite thing about NEPA?

The arts scene. For (Scranton) being more of a smaller city, there are a lot of people that are really talented and work really, really hard to create and keep a thriving arts culture. Both the visual arts and the music scene are two of my favorite things about this area.

Favorite food?

Cheesesteaks. But I love a good cheeseburger, too. Basically anything with meat and cheese melted on top, I’m happy.

All-time favorite movie?

I love David Fincher movies and Christopher Nolan movies. But on the funny side of things, I love “Step Brothers.” And there’s an Andy Samberg movie called “Hot Rod” that’s a little hidden gem that I love.

Favorite TV show?

“Arrested Development” is one of those shows that I can just re-watch over and over again. Currently, I really like ”House of Cards” and “Game of Thrones.”

Favorite holiday?

Halloween.

Favorite quote or catchphrase?

I’ve got this little card that we picked up at some gift shop, and it’s up on the fridge. I don’t know who the quote is from, but it says, “You were born an original. Don’t die a copy.” And I always think that’s a neat little reminder to try and be more creative or do something original.

Favorite book or author?

I’m more of an articles kind of reader. I like the shorter format. I like Chuck Klosterman’s books. He has almost a magazine kind of writing style. I loved “Killing Yourself To Live.”

Biggest pet peeve?

I always seem to get pretty aggravated when people drive slow in the left lane and kind of camp out there.

Guilty pleasure?

Reality TV. I can watch “Bar Rescue” for hours.

Defining personal moment?

I don’t know if it was a moment, because it was probably a little bit of a longer period of time, but during my time at grad school, so much was changing. I think it was really an important time for me to learn a better work ethic and really get a little more drive. I also decided where I wanted to go in my life and career. It was a big transition time, and it was also the time that I decided I wanted to run with the brewery type of work. And my wife and I were both going through that at the same time, together. So I think it was also important that she was right there with me deciding to do the same thing in her own way. And I’m really kind of proud of the fact that we both decided to go for our passion when it comes to work. It was a time of ups and downs, and finding ourselves a little bit, but it was neat that we were able to go through it together and come out on the other end.

UP CLOSE & PERSONAL with ALAN K. STOUT is a regular feature in electric city, profiling people from all walks of life throughout NEPA. Reach Alan at alankstout@comcast.net.

photos by emma black

