Up Close – Teddy Wielgopolski

Teddy Wielgopolski, best known as Teddy Young, is a professional musician who will officially release his third album, “Movin’ On,” in July. He has been a steady performer in the clubs of Northeast Pennsylvania for the past 25 years and offers guitar lessons at Music Go Round in Wilkes-Barre Twp. Young is a native of Wilkes-Barre, grew up in Pittston and is a graduate of Bishop O’Reilly High School. He also studied art at Luzerne County Community College and music at Wilkes University. He has two sons, Jake, 16, (a guitarist) and Jude, 13 (a bassist). They live in Avoca.

When did you first start playing the guitar?

I started when I was nine, and I’m 44 now, so it’s been 35 years. I was playing gigs at age 16 or 17. My dad started me off with piano lessons when I was six or seven, but that didn’t work out too good. (Laughs.) When I was nine, he asked if I was interested in guitar, and he bought me a little acoustic starter guitar, which I still have. When I was 12 or 13, I started to really put things together, musically, and started to really spend a lot of time at it. The first Led Zeppelin album was probably my biggest inspiration at the time.

Was that the album that also first took you on a journey into the blues?

Yes. There was a couple of Willie Dixon tunes on there, and it was just the sound of it. From there, I went on to discover Jimi Hendrix. And I also had a teacher along the way, Ray Delpriore — Stingray — who was a local blues musician, and he, of course, got me further into my search and discovery of Muddy Waters, Albert King, Freddie King, Albert Collins and B.B. King. At that time, which is also when I got to go on the road full-time, was also when Stevie Ray Vaughan had died, and Clapton came out with that blues record, “From The Cradle,” and it really shot the blues into mainstream rock. I remember hearing it on Rock 107 all the time. B.B. King was doing things with U2. And that lasted for a time. And that was the time that I was really trying to make my way out there.

Who are some of your all-time favorite artists?

I tend to go in a lot of directions. I do love the blues. I know a lot about it and consider myself a musicologist when it comes to a lot of that stuff because I’ve played it so long. But I also have a liking for certain jazz. One of my favorite guitar players is John Scofield. I also love Frank Zappa. And I love a lot of old R&B and funk. I think if you listen to my album, you hear a lot of those different influences.

When I think of guitarists from the ‘80s that were pioneering new ground, I think of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eddie Van Halen and Randy Rhoads. You already mentioned Stevie. Did you also listen to Eddie and Randy?

I love Eddie Van Halen. One of my favorite solos was “Hot For Teacher.” It starts off with that progression and then he just launches himself. My son Jake can play “Eruption” and Randy Rhoads solos. I’ve got chops, but not like the super speed-metal chops. (Laughs.)

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I like to be with my kids. And I love to cook. I am so much into cooking. I make my own pastas, pizzas and smoked briskets. Italian cooking is really my forte, and I’m a Polish guy. (Laughs) I could cook for 10 hours on a Sunday and be happy. It’s another art form for me.

Do you have any hobbies? Do you collect anything?

Guitars and amplifiers. They’re tools, but I still have a love for them. I play a Strat –— all the time — but I still have my Les Pauls.

All-time favorite movie?

“Taxi Driver.”

Favorite TV show?

I like to watch football.

Who are your favorite teams?

The Packers and the Steelers.

Who did you root for a few years back when they played each other in the Super Bowl?

That was the worst game because I couldn’t root for either of them. It was my two favorite teams, and I can’t say which one I love more. That was the worst Super Bowl ever. I didn’t know if I was excited or disappointed. I didn’t know what I was. (Laughs)

Favorite food?

Pizza.

Favorite place to vacation?

When I was on the road, I used to love to play at the Outer Banks in North Carolina for a whole week. That’s one of my favorite places.

Favorite thing about NEPA?

I love the area. I think it’s a great place to raise kids. For the most part, you don’t have a lot of the problems that you do in other areas. I love the food. I love the diversity, and I think there is a lot of diversity. And for me, in Avoca, I’m about three miles from Scranton and seven miles from Wilkes-Barre. For what I do, that is so ideal. And I’ve been all over, and musically, I think this area has some of the most talent, per capita, than anywhere in the country. And that goes for jazz, that goes for rock, that goes for blues … I truly believe that.

Favorite holiday?

Fourth of July.

Guilty pleasure?

I like to have a few beers.

Is there anything about you that might surprise people?

I’m pretty outgoing when I’m out, but I tend to be pretty quiet in my personal life. I tend me be very reserved. I love my home life. I enjoy my yard, and cutting my grass, and just being with my kids.

Have you had a moment in your life that has really helped shape you into the person you are today?

My father encouraging me and steering me towards music certainly defined me. Without that, I never would have picked up an instrument. My father never played, but he felt it was an important thing. That was career defining. And the other thing, as a person, would be my children. That completely changed my life forever. When you have kids, you realize you’ve never been so in love in your life. It’s an amazing thing.

