Up Close & Personal – Dave Senecal

David Senecal is the bassist with the band Clever Clever. He is a native of Scranton and graduated from Western Wayne High School. In addition to his work with music, he also is an auto body paint technician with Kelly’s Collision. He lives in Scranton.

Tell us a little about your career in music, prior to forming Clever Clever.

The drummer and I have been in bands together since high school. One group, Razeland, was post hard-core type stuff, and we had some really good shows. We got to play at the original CBGB in New York City, which was awesome — to be on that stage that so many different musicians were on and even just to be in some of the back rooms where the bands hung out. It was really cool. And we also played at the Trocadero in Philly at a “Battle of the Bands.”

Clever Clever formed three years ago. Tell us a little about that project.

We wanted to break away from the heavier genre and possibly do something more rock and more punk. A lot of heavier music — if you think of it as a formula — always has that moment with a heavy breakdown. With this project, we wanted to break away from that and kind of just flow with it and be a little bit less aggressive and see where that went. It’s more thrash/punk. Some of the songs are even a little poppy. We’re currently going through some transitions with band members, but we plan to move forward with our music.

How long have you played bass?

I actually learned how to play bass playing the upright bass, reading sheet music and playing in the orchestra of the Scranton Intermediate School. They had an awesome music program. When I was in fourth and fifth grade, I played violin. And then when I got to middle school, I was already in an advanced class, and they asked us what string instrument we’d like to play. I saw the big one in the back and said “I want that one.” (Laughs) For the next three years, I was in the string orchestra playing the stand-up bass.

Who are some of your favorite artists?

Deftones and Queens of the Stone Age.

How did you first get into auto body work?

I’ve been in the automotive industry since high school. As a kid, I’d always take things apart and put them back together. That was always a part of my personality. I was always interested in the way things work. My stepfather and my father were both jacks-of-all-trades. They were both always doing things with their hands, and so I also got into that at an early age. I’d always work on my own bicycles and try to build cool bikes. Later, in high school, I worked at a car wash detailing cars, and my mother told me about an opening at a body shop. And that was the start of my auto body career as a profession.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I like going the gym, putting on the headphones and listening to music.

Any hobbies?

Motorcycles. I have three. And I like to work on them. I have a small garage at home. It’s something I like to do over the course of the winter to keep me busy. I’ll end up ripping one of my bikes apart or picking up a project bike. Or, some of my friends might want some custom paint, upgrades or repairs.

All-time favorite movie?

“Reservoir Dogs”

Favorite city?

Philadelphia. They have lots of really good food there, the shopping districts are really cool, and there’s a lot of music venues.

Favorite vacation spot?

Down south. Virginia. Outer Banks.

Favorite thing about NEPA?

Having so many things to do in one small area. In the winter, there’s skiing, snowboarding, sleigh-riding and tubing. In the summer, there’s lakes and rivers and hiking trails. There’s something to do around every corner. You can’t get bored in this area.

Favorite food?

Chicken.

Favorite holiday?

Christmas.

Do you follow sports?

Philadelphia Eagles.

Guilty pleasure?

Certain pop songs. They’re so catchy. They just know how to grab your ear. (Laughs) There’s a Bruno Mars song that I like.

Favorite quote or catchphrase?

It’s my own: “I was never good with a Rubik’s Cube, but I’m great with Legos.”

Biggest pet peeve?

Slow, non-signaling drivers.

Is there anything about you that might surprise people?

I’ve never been on an airplane. I’ve been up and down the East Coast quite a bit, but the opportunity to fly just never really came. Yet.

Have you had a defining personal moment? Something that has helped shape you into the person you are today?

My mother passed away from cancer when I was 21. After that, I tried taking a lot of what her and my father had taught me and really applying it to my life. When she passed, I realized that a lot of the things that she taught me growing up had stuck with me, and I tried applying a lot of it to my life, towards my drive. My mother took care of me and three sisters on her own for a while. She was a tough woman. And though it took a lot of tough love, I try to live my life the way my parents would want me to.

