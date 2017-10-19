Up Close & Personal – Alexandra MacNamara

Alexandra MacNamara is the theater manager and performing arts marketing director at Wyoming Seminary and the coordinator of Northeastern Pennsylvania Film Festival. A native of Waverly Twp. and a graduate of Wyoming Seminary and the School of Visual Arts in New York, she received her master’s degree in art business from Sotheby’s Institute of Art, New York. She lives in Clarks Summit.

You began your position at Wyoming Seminary in January of this year. Ten months in, what do you enjoy about it the most?

I love seeing our kids. I love our community. And I love making our community more special than it already is, if that’s even possible. I really love booking outside acts. We’ve had some amazing acts this year. We just had the Limon Dance Company, which is a world-famous modern-dance company, coming in from New York. They’re actually the only modern-dance company to ever dance at the White House. And we have Leslie Odom Jr. coming, who was in “Hamilton.” I love maximizing the utilization of that gorgeous theater. It was built in 2014, and it’s really state-of-the-art. We could practically have a Broadway show there. That’s how advanced it is. And it’s so nice to see our kids and our faculty use it. It furthers the very professional attitude that’s taken on by our students.

Can you tell us a little about the Northeastern Pennsylvania Film Festival?

It’s happening in three locations from Oct. 20 to 22. Opening night is at the Waverly Community House. On Saturday, there will be films from 1 p.m. until around 9 p.m. at the Iron Horse Movie Bistro in Scranton. And we’re going to have a screening at Wyoming Seminary on Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. It’s an international film festival. We have films from Iran and Australia and as close as Scranton and Kingston. We really have a wide range of independent filmmakers and films from all over the world. There’s something for everyone. We’ll have everything from documentaries to animations to comedies, horror and dramas. You really get a lot out of your experience.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I love to be with my friends and spending time with my family. And I love to be outdoors. I love to kayak. I love to hike. And I love to go to local events. There’s so much to do every weekend; I really like to take advantage of it.

Any hobbies?

I’m a ceramic artist. I haven’t had time to do it lately, but I’m a hobbyist potter.

Favorite music?

Radiohead.

Favorite city?

New York. I have so many friends there, and I love the art scene there and going out (to) galleries and museums. Having access to so much culture, so close, is a great part of living here. Outside of the U.S., I love Barcelona, Paris and Milan. But Milan and New York are probably my favorites, just for the amount of art and fashion.

Favorite place to vacation?

Anywhere in Northern California.

Favorite thing about NEPA?

I have so many favorite things, but I think it all comes down to the people that are here. Our changing demographics. And our newfound ability to embrace change and progress and grow. And that all really comes back to the people that are here and that are making these things happen. The people are improving this area for everyone else — their children, their parents — they’re my favorites.

All-time favorite movies?

“Hiroshima Mon Amour” and “Natural Born Killers.”

Favorite TV show?

“Stranger Things.”

Favorite food?

Any kind of French cuisine.

Favorite holiday?

Valentine’s Day.

Favorite book or author?

“The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt.

Guilty pleasure?

Cheese.

Biggest pet peeve?

Poor manners. Rudeness.

Is there anything about you that might surprise people?

I’m an open book with my friends and like to tell stories, so everyone knows everything about me. (Laughs)

Have you had an event in your life, or a person in your life, that has helped shape you or define you as a person?

My school art teacher, Dan Kruger. He was at Sem when I was a student, and he’s still there. And I don’t think, if I hadn’t taken his art classes, that I would have pursued a career in art. He made me and all of his students feel that we could absolutely pursue careers in the arts. Either as artists, or arts in administration, or art therapy, or whatever. … He really opened my view to all of the possibilities in the art world and finding a niche in there.

