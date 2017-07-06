Up Close – Patrick Kwiatkowski

Patrick Kwiatkowski is a professional artist and illustrator. His work can be found on the Facebook page for Jeweled Moon and on Instagram under @JeweledMoonArt. He also works for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1319. Kwiatkowski is a native of Old Forge and is a graduate of Old Forge High School. He received an associate degree in graphic design from Luzerne County Community College. He has a daughter, Molly, 8, and lives in Moscow.

Meet Patrick Kwiatkowski …

Can you tell us a little about your background as an artist? It would seem that, in recent months, it’s become a very nice part of our life and a very big part of your life.

I’ve always drawn. I’ve always done things for people. And it just seemed like I’d put it on the back burner for so long, and now I’m opening up to it. I went to New York for about a year and I tried working in graphics, and I worked as a freelance artist. And I guess the novelty wore off, and I moved back home, and I just got back to life. And now here I am, years later, doing all kinds of different things that I never thought I’d be drawing. For the last six months I’ve been illustrating finer art … oil paintings, acrylics, water colors, inks and everything in between. And it seems to be taking off. I’m making prints and people are buying them.

What inspires you to create art?

Actually, my art has been inspired by my taste in music. I was always a Deadhead. I guess you can call me a hippie. I used to follow Phish around and saw hundreds of shows. When my daughter was born, I had to move away from that to be Dad, but now that she’s getting a little older, that freedom is starting to come back a little bit, and I’m actually including her with a lot of the music. And that’s what a lot of my art is about. It’s about the music, and what inspires me, and what drives me, and what makes me think. Eastern philosophy. Alan Watts. It gives me a creative process to draw.

Can you give us an example of how music has inspired a piece of your work?

I just did a Janis Joplin piece a few months ago, and what inspired it was a Grateful Dead song written about her after she died. It’s called “Bird Song,” and there is a line, “I’ll show you snow and rain,” and I made that a big part of it. My art is inspired by music because I feel without music, life would be meaningless. And everybody has their own genre and what they enjoy.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I spend most of my free time with my daughter. We go swimming in a creek behind the house or take nature walks. Things like that. I just recently taught her how to play chess.

You mentioned the Grateful Dead and Phish. Any other musical favorites?

It’s definitely the jammy bands, but I also like country/rock. And string-band stuff, like Still Hand String Band. And Tom Waits, Flogging Molly, the Pogues, Led Zeppelin … I’m all over the board. I can listen to polka and be happy, as long as it’s pretty noise.

Beatles or Stones?

Oh, man … that’s not fair. (Laughs.) They’re both so wonderful. But as difficult as it may be, if I had to pick one, I’ll say the Beatles. And that’s tough, because I love the Stones, too.

Any hobbies?

I buy local art. I just bought a print from Brittany Boote. She’s very talented.

All-time favorite movie?

“The Big Lebowski.” I’m an ordained minister of The Church of the Latter-Day Dude. I have my certificate at home. (Laughs.)

Is that a real thing?

It is. And I had to have it.

All-time favorite TV shows?

“Roseanne,” “Friends” and “Seinfeld.”

Favorite cities?

New York. New York is beautiful. And Baltimore.

Favorite vacation spot?

Virginia Beach.

Favorite thing about NEPA?

The people. I love it here. I grew up here. There are such well-knitted communities. Everybody seems to know everybody. It’s a northern area with a touch of southern hospitality. Yeah, everybody has their moments, but in the end, they’re good people. I love them.

Any pets?

A dog, Gladys, and a cat, Ed. And they both came with those names. They were rescues.

Favorite holidays?

Christmas is fun. Family and friends and the warmness of it. And St. Paddy’s Day as well, because it’s a time when our whole area celebrates.

Biggest pet peeve?

I try to let a lot roll off my back. It’s a zen thing. But I guess it would be littering, or people being ignorant, and not taking care of each other or the environment.

Is there anything about you that might really surprise people?

My daughter got involved in community theater with the Phoenix Performing Arts Center in Duryea. They’re just wonderful people, and sometimes they needed adults to be in parts, and they would ask. And so I did it, and I found out that I enjoyed acting, which is another form of art. The second time I was asked, it was for a production of “Billy Elliot.” It’s about a boy during the Margaret Thatcher years in England who wanted to be a dancer, but his dad wanted him to be a boxer. And I got to play the father. It was a serious role where I couldn’t ham it up or anything. And I found out that I could sing, and again, that I enjoyed acting. And so, I surprised myself. I think I surprised myself more than other people.

Have you had a moment in your life, or a time in your life, that had helped shape you into the person you are today?

Yes. And it’s been recently. It’s the reason I got into my art. It’s the reason I got back into music. I guess maybe you spend half of your life preparing to be the person you’re going to be and you spend half preparing to take the big dirt nap. But Buddha called it an “awakening.” Alan Watts says it’s when you open your and eyes and ears and say, “I get this. I understand my place in the universe.” And that taught me to live in the now. And I don’t think I ever did that before. I think I always lived in the past, with decisions that I made, and in the future, with anxiety over what was going to happen. Today, I just enjoy the moment. I enjoy the now. The purpose of life is to live it.

