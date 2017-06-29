Up Close – Jonathan Reckless

Jonathan Reckless is the owner and operator of 3 Jacks Burger Bar in Dunmore, which opened seven months ago. Reckless, a native of Dunmore, is a graduate of Bishop O’Hara High School and received an associate degree from Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. He and his wife, Kaitlin, have a son, Jackson. They live in Dunmore.

Meet Jonathan Reckless …

What first inspired you to open 3 Jacks Burger Bar?

It’s just something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Working in the business, you always feel you can do it better than the other guy. It’s not always true, but you think you can. (Laughs.) And I guess I got tired of making money for everybody else. I always felt I had had ideas, and I always wanted to be able to kind of do my own thing, do things the way I wanted them to be done and make a claim for myself.

Why burgers?

I actually had a lot of different ideas. But I always felt you can’t do what you want to do anywhere. I’d be crazy to try to open an Italian restaurant or a pizza place in Dunmore. (Laughs.) But I had a couple of different ideas, and I always wanted to kind of hone in on something. Too many restaurants try to do everything, and I can’t keep my quality level high if I have to focus on too much. So I want to focus on one thing and be the best. And burgers were one of my ideas. And I felt the location we have was perfect.

What do you enjoy about it?

Not the hours. (Laughs.) It’s long hours. But there’s a sense of freedom and accountability. The people here work full-time, and they have a lot riding on it. And I enjoy the pressure, and it will hopefully provide a better life for myself. My bartenders make a good living and my kitchen staff does well. We’re all like a family that pulls together and makes things happen and gets things done.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I’m a gamer. I like to play video games. I don’t have a lot of time now with work and having a kid, but if he’s sleeping and I have a free hour while he’s napping, I’ll probably play a game or two.

Who are some of your favorite musical artists?

I’m kind of all over the place. I like good country, like Randy Travis, George Strait, Toby Keith and Tim McGraw. I can go with punk rock like the Ataris or early Offspring. And you can beat the classics like Creedence and Bruce. It’s whatever’s kind of driving me at the moment.

All-time favorite movie?

I like sports movies like “Bull Durham” and “Rudy.” And whenever a see “Shawshank Redemption” come on, I can’t help but watch it.

All-time favorite TV show?

“The Wonder Years.”

Do you follow sports?

I’m a big Giants fan and actually have season tickets. I’m also a Rangers and a Red Sox fan. I spent some time up in New England, so I guess that’s where that came from.

Favorite cities?

New York. And Chicago is a really good time. I also like Toronto and Montreal.

Favorite vacation spot?

I enjoy a nice quiet beach.

Favorite thing about NEPA?

It’s just home. My family is here. My friends are here.

Favorite holiday?

Christmas. I like the Christians season and the buildup with the Christmas songs. And I like the feeling in the air. I wish people felt like that year-round.

Any pets?

A cat, Scooter.

Favorite food?

It depends on what I’m feeling, but I could probably eat pizza almost every day. But I like to mix it up.

Biggest pet peeve?

I don’t like to repeat myself. And I’m more organized than what I let on, so un-organization really kind of aggravates me.

Is there anything about you that might surprise people?

I’m pretty outgoing towards people, but I’m not really comfortable with it. I’m not as personable as I portray myself, but I guess I can put the face on. (Laughs.)

Have you had a moment in your life that has helped shape you into the person you are today?

There’s always little things that you can look back on and kind of pinpoint. My buddy, Mike, and I … he ended up being a chef as well. And when we were younger, we always liked to try and make food. We’d used to try to make pizza and wing sauce when we were in grade school — maybe 10 or 12. We got our first restaurant job when I was 12 and he was 13. Not legal at all. (Laughs.) We didn’t even get paid — we just helped out at this small restaurant, but we just enjoyed the experience. And I think that probably really got us to where we wanted to be.

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL with ALAN K. STOUT is a regular feature in electric city, profiling people from all walks of life throughout NEPA. Reach Alan at alankstout@comcast.net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

