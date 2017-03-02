Up Close: Jennifer Barrett

Jennifer Barrett is the owner and operator of Woven, a self-operated business that specializes in handmade jewelry and dreamcatchers. Her products are available at The Wonderstone Gallery in Dunmore and The Velvet Maple in Honesdale. She is also a director at the child care center at Keystone College. Barrett is a graduate of Abington Heights High School and Keystone College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in early childhood leadership. She lives in Clarks Summit.

Meet Jennifer Barrett…

Your Facebook page for Woven describes your work as being “created with my bohemian spirit and soul and inspired by the world around me. There are endless opportunities for inspiration in our world and I hope to continue to show that through my artwork.” That’s a pretty good description, but can you elaborate?

I really don’t know how to explain “bohemian” style. It’s kind of a different take on “hippie.” Though that’s usually associated with tie-dye or ’60s, where as bohemian is more of a “free spirit” type of person. It kind of fits that style.

When did you first start making jewelry and dreamcatchers?

I started doing the dream catchers first, probably almost two years ago, just as a hobby and for fun. My friend used to make jewelry, and she had a table at Arts on The Square, so I set up with her one day, and a few things sold, and I thought, “OK. Maybe I can actually make this into something.” And it just kind of expanded from there.

For those unfamiliar, can you describe a dreamcatcher?

They’re home décor. There’s a Native American tradition where you hang one above your bed and it catches the bad dreams and lets the good ones pass through. Mine are a bit different. They’re more bohemian.

When did you first start making jewelry?

Not too long ago. Just over the last few months. I use a lot of stones. I like very earthy pieces. I think it just fits the style of what I’m going for with all of my stuff. I enjoy making both earrings and necklaces. And I also make pillows.

What do you enjoy about it the most?

It’s relaxing. I work at a pre-school so it can be chaotic and loud and stressful. (Laughs) I can just go home, sit in my room, put some music on, and make them.

What do you enjoy doing it your free time?

I’m an amateur photographer, and I like taking pictures of friends and family on the weekends. And just hanging out and spending time with friends and family.

Do you have any hobbies?

My hobby would really just include Woven. And photography. That’s what I like to do to relax.

Who are some of your favorite musical artist?

Right now, I love Alt-J, Milky Chance and Matisyahu. They’re my top three right now. I listen to them constantly.

All-time favorite movie?

“Blow.”

Favorite TV show?

“The Office.” I love TV, but I usually don’t watch shows until they come on Netflix. But once I finish something, I go right back to “The Office.” I can watch it over and over again. It will never not be funny.

Favorite city?

I haven’t been to a lot, but out of the ones I’ve been to, Boston is definitely my favorite. It wasn’t overwhelming or too crowded. You go to New York City and there are people everywhere. I just felt more comfortable in Boston.

Favorite vacation spot?

I just went, last year, to the Dominican Republic, so right now that’s my favorite. But I’m going to Mexico in June. And I can’t wait for Mexico.

Favorite thing about NEPA?

It’s my home. I’m comfortable here. Everyone kind of knows everyone. You’re not really afraid to walk anywhere. You can have the city, in Scranton, or be hiking in the woods. It’s just comforting to be here.

Favorite quote or catchphrase?

It’s from the movie “Blow.” The father says to his son: “Sometimes you’re flush, and sometimes you’re bust. When you’re up, it’s never as good as it seems, and when you’re down, you never think you’ll be up again. But life goes on.”

Do you have any pets?

Three pit bulls and a black Lab. Four big dogs.

Guilty pleasure?

Maroni’s Pizza and Manning’s Ice Cream.

Biggest pet peeve?

Tardiness. People that are late. I’m always on time or at least a few minutes early.

Is there anything about you that might really surprise people?

I’m pretty open, so everyone that knows me pretty much knows me in and out. But I am a vegetarian. I haven’t eaten meat in over a year. I was a vegetarian in high school, and then I stopped, but I’ve started again.

Have you had a moment in your life that has helped define you as a person. Or is there someone that has had the greatest influence on you?

My parents really shaped who I am. They’ve just supported me with everything. For a while, I struggled with finding out who I was. You almost feel lost sometimes, especially if you see other people you know that are extremely successful. And whether I was sad, or down, or even with Woven, if I’ve been frustrated and think that I’m not doing well, they’re always the ones to say, “No, you’re not. You’re really good.” They keep me motivated. My parents are definitely the two people that I look up to the most.

UP CLOSE & PERSONAL with ALAN K. STOUT is a regular feature in electric city, profiling people from all walks of life throughout NEPA.

photos by emma black

