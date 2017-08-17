Up Close – Heidi Palazzari

Heidi Palazzari owns and operates Sanderson Place Spa & Salon, Scranton. The business has operated for 48 years, and Palazzari bought it 18 months ago. Palazzari is a native of Blakely and a graduate of Valley View High School and Empire Beauty School. She also is a member of the Green Ridge Business Association. She and her son, Julian, 6, and daughter, Mia, 5, live in Peckville.

Meet Heidi Palazzari …

You’re 34, and you’ve worked at Sanderson Place since you were 16. That’s more than half of your life, so it’s obviously something you knew you wanted to do at a young age. What made you first want to become a stylist? In school, I was always artistic, and there really weren’t many opportunities with art other than computer graphics. So even when I was really young, I was doing my friends’ hair. I was always doing blonde, summer, beachy hair. I was always drawn to that, and I always wanted to try and create that myself. And I still love it.

What led to you buying Sanderson Place?

I was 20 years old, and I knew I was going to be the owner. It’s weird, but I really did, so I kind of willed my way to do it. I was about 24 when I went to my boss at the time and told her that I was interested, if she was ever going to sell it. And she said, “Heidi, wait until you’re 30.” So I waited, and then I got pregnant, and I had to wait some more. But it happened.

After all of these years, what do you still enjoy about it the most?

The smiles on peoples’ faces when they leave. I love the beauty industry. I love when people come in not feeling so hot and leave feeling fantastic. I love that. I’ve always loved it. Smelling good. Looking good. It appeals to me.

What is your particular forte within the style industry?

Color theory. I was always a blonde fanatic, and that’s kind of hard to achieve. I love to get the perfect blonde, and it’s hard to do. But I was drawn to that. Most of my clients have long blonde hair. That’s what I do.

Tell us a little about your grand-reopening, which is set for Sept. 30.

The salon has been here 48 years. It’s my turn to kind of flip it and bring it up to date. It’s an older business, and it needs to be revamped and get a facelift for 2017. We’re painting and getting new surfaces. The staff is getting bigger. It’s expanding.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Hanging out with my girlfriends. Going for a drink. Going to any type of concert and listening to music. I love music.

Who are some of your favorite artists?

Dolly Parton, Justin Bieber, Pearl Jam, the Beatles, the Notorious B.I.G. I’m all over. I love it all.

Do you follow sports?

The Eagles.

Favorite movies?

“Silver Linings Playbook,” “Into the Wild” and “The Godfather.”

Favorite TV show?

“Mad Men” and “The Office.”

Favorite city?

Toronto.

Favorite thing about NEPA?

The people. The locals. It’s homey. You know everyone. It’s comfortable.

Favorite book or author?

“Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer.

Favorite holiday?

The Fourth of July.

Favorite food?

Everything. (Laughs) But if I had to pick one, hummus. And Lebanese food.

Biggest pet peeve?

People who move slow. People that talk slow. It bothers me. (Laughs)

Favorite quote or catchphrase?

“Silence is golden.”

Is there anything about you that might really surprise people?

I think I always surprise people. I’m kind of mouthy. (Laughs) But I’m kind of an open book. I think people know me. There’s nothing I’m hiding.

Have you had a moment in your life, or a time in your life, that has helped shape you or define you as a person?

If it wasn’t for those women that I worked at the salon with when I was 16, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing. I was raised by 20 moms. And they changed my life. Other than my own mother, of course, they pretty much raised me. That was a pivotal, life-changing moment for me. I found my niche. I knew immediately where I was supposed to be.

