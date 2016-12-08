Up Close: Amy Everetts

UP CLOSE & PERSONAL

Amy Everetts is the director of development and marketing at the Everhart Museum in Scranton. Everetts is a native of the Green Ridge section of Scranton and is a graduate of Scranton High School and Kutztown University, where she studied electronic media, speech, theater and marketing. She and her husband, A.J., have two children, William, 2, and Emery, 7 months. They live in South Abington Twp.

Meet Amy Everetts …

Tell us a little about your work at the Everhart.

What I do, in a way, is multiple positions. I serve as the director of development, so that means reaching into the community to build relationships with area business partners and soliciting partnerships. It’s a lot of relationship building. I also write all of our grants while working with other staff members. I also do all of our marketing with the assistance of our marketing coordinator.

What do you enjoy about it?

It encompasses everything that I love to do. I love working with people. I love getting out into the community. I love seeing what other organizations are doing and what their passions are, and then connecting that with the museum. The museum has such a diverse collection and such a wide range of programming that whether you are a bank or a fellow nonprofit, we have a connection in some way, shape or form. Any time that we can work with another organization, that’s something we’re interested in doing. I get to talk about a place that I love to work at. What better job is there, when you’re passionate about such a place? And you can let others know that exciting things are happening, and that this community treasure exists. That, to me, is a privilege.

How important are such relationships within the community in regard to keeping the museum moving forward?

It gets people interested in what we’re doing. I think what happens sometimes is that people came through the door when they were 8 years old and say, “I remember the birds, or the bees, or the rocks.” But when was the last time they walked upstairs and saw the second floor and the changing exhibits?

What have been some of your favorite exhibits?

“The Anatomy of Fairy Tales” is currently on display, and I love that exhibit. The story that it tells is so interesting, and it covers a diverse amount of topics. Programmatically, I loved the cocktail exhibit that we did. We had a lot of fun things with that. We did a speakeasy tour of downtown Scranton; we worked with Students Against Destructive Decisions, because there were also some topics on alcoholism and addiction addressed in that exhibit. I really, truly love them all for different reasons.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I love spending time with my children and my husband. I love to be outdoors. Hiking, swimming, skiing and running. And I enjoy seeing comedy shows anytime I can. I love stand-up comedy. And the arts. I love to be able to go out and perform when the opportunity arises.

Where, or how, do you perform?

I just did the Scranton StorySlam. I was one of the storytellers. It could be something as small as that — just to come back to my theater roots that I so enjoyed in college. It allows me to have fun with that part of myself that I don’t necessarily get to do.

Who are some of your favorite musical artists?

Drake, Macklemore, A Tribe Called Quest, a lot of hip-hop. But I really do like a variety of different genres of music. When it’s time to put my baby to sleep and relax and unwind, it’s Nora Jones. I also like Rage Against the Machine and Tool. It’s pretty diverse.

Do you follow sports?

My husband roots for the Red Sox, and we have a lot of Red Sox memorabilia, but I could not tell you the score of one game. I just wear the stuff that’s given to me. (Laughs)

Favorite city?

I love Boston. My husband and I do go to Red Sox games, and I think it has a cool vibe. The people are real there. There’s a lot of history. And every time I go, I find something new that I like. There’s a lot of arts. There’s a lot of culture.

Favorite vacation spot?

Martha’s Vineyard.

Favorite thing about NEPA?

The traditions. Because of our traditions and the stories that our families tell us, we build these incredible memories. For me, for example, seeing The Times tower being lit — I remember that as a kid. When you live here and you’re a lifelong resident, you know the treasures that are in this town. You know what kind of pizza you want, depending on your mood, because there’s so many different types. If you want to go skiing, it’s a five-minute drive. There are so many things. It’s the people. It’s the dialect. It’s the traditions that seem to be passed down from generation to generation. It’s a really unique town.

Favorite food?

Linguini with clam sauce.

Favorite movie?

“Dumb and Dumber.”

Favorite TV show?

“Game of Thrones.”

Favorite holiday?

Thanksgiving.

Favorite quote or catchphrase?

This is something I literally say, and laugh at, and love. I sometimes just randomly burst into people’s offices or my friends’ houses and say, “We got no food. We got no jobs. Our pets’ heads are falling off!” It’s from “Dumb and Dumber.” Believe it or not, that’s something that I say. (Laughs)

Guilty pleasure?

“Say Yes To the Dress” marathons.

Most defining personal moment?

My mom’s passing. She passed away when I was very young. And I think that forced me to grow up a lot more quickly than I necessarily wanted to. I was 24, which seems older, but that’s that pivotal age where, with your mother, you really develop a stronger relationship. To go through my 20s without that person and to kind of discover who I was — because that’s what your 20s are for, figuring out who you are, what your goals are and what you’re doing with your life — to do that, in a lot of ways, on my own was difficult. But I think, in some ways, it made me stronger.

