Up Close: Amanda Krieg

Amanda Krieg is owner and operator of Amanda Krieg Photography, a Clarks Summit studio that opened in 2015. Krieg is a native of Scranton but moved to Factoryville when she was 12. She is a graduate of Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior High School and Keystone College, where she received a degree in visual arts. She and her husband, Taylor, have a daughter, Isabella, 17 months. They live in Clarks Summit.

Meet Amanda Krieg …

When did you first realize that you loved photography?

In college. It was one of my art electives. It was just a film photography class, and I just kind of lived in the dark room all the time. All of my other classes just fell to the wayside. I remember my teacher saying, “You’ve got to get out of the dark room. The chemicals aren’t good for you.” I’d spend 10 hours in there. I just loved it. I don’t do that now. I shoot digitally. But I do love film. That’s how I learned.

Is that when you knew you might want to make it a career?

Originally, just from seeing some of my postings online of things I was working on at school, a friend of mine asked if I’d photograph her wedding. And I said, “No way.” I said, “I don’t photograph people. I photograph barns and country roads.” (Laughs) But I was talking to my mom about it, and she said, “But what if you really like it? What if you do like photographing people?” So I went back to her and told her that I was honored that she asked me, and that though I had already told her, “No,” was there any chance that if she had already hired a professional, that I could still come and just check it out and see what they’re doing, and also take some photos at no cost. She had hired someone at that point, and they allowed me to go, and I brought my camera. And I stayed the longest. I just fell in love with it. And then from that wedding I got another, and then another, and it just spiraled. And I think that’s because I love it. I got told that a lot from the couples that I work with — that they can tell that I love what I do. And I think that’s really important.

When was that first wedding that you photographed?

That was 2011. This will be my seventh wedding season.

What else do you specialize in besides weddings?

Newborns, children, families … I really like to shoot outside. I think if we lived in a place where it was warmer, I wouldn’t even have a studio. But we live in Northeast PA, and not everyone wants to take their kids out in the snow for pictures. (Laughs) But I like the studio. It’s a nice place to meet my wedding couples.

What do you enjoy the most about the work?

For me, the thing about photography … I’ve had family members pass away, and my sister passed away, and after somebody passes, all you really have are your memories and your pictures. So for me, I think about that every single time I do a shoot. It’s a big deal. These are things that people are going to look back on. Photos last a lifetime and bring back so many memories.

What has been your most memorable shoot?

That first wedding that I shot was kind of a “eureka” moment for me. Even that day, I thought about not going. But I’m so glad I listened to my mom. It was amazing. I loved it. It was like a light switch for me. I can still remember how I felt and how exciting it was just to try and get all of the different views that I would want if it were my wedding. I’ve done so many, but that one stands out the most because it was such a turning point.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Playing with my daughter. She loves “Sesame Street,” and we watch a lot of “Sesame Street.” I love book-making, which I learned in school. I like painting and up-cycling old furniture. I love music, and I love to travel. And I just recently got into cooking, and I love it.

Who are some of your favorite musical artists?

Coldplay, Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson and the Avett Brothers.

Favorite color?

Turquoise.

Favorite city?

San Francisco.

Favorite vacation spot?

Disney World. Probably because of our daughter.

Favorite thing about NEPA?

I love the seasons. Each season seems to bring out something different in me, even in my work.

Favorite food?

Italian. Specifically, pizza.

All-time favorite movie?

“Cruel Intentions.”

Favorite TV show?

“Fixer Upper.”

Favorite holiday?

I love Halloween and Christmas, and the Fourth of July, because my birthday is on the fifth.

Favorite quote or catchphrase?

“Isn’t it funny how, day by day, nothing changes, but when you look back, everything is different” — C.S. Lewis. It’s on my website. It kind of relates to how I feel about what I do. Pictures kind of bring us back to that.

Favorite book or author?

I’m a serial reader. I like to read series. Right now I’m reading “The Magnolia Story.”

Do you have any pets?

Two dogs. A husky, Riley, and a Pomeranian, Lucy.

Guilty pleasure?

Chocolate.

Biggest pet peeve?

The sound of people chewing too loudly. Including my husband. (Laughs)

Who, if anyone, has had the greatest influence on your life?

Absolutely my mom. She supports me with everything. Good or bad, she’s always there. She’s a really strong person. Her mom passed away when she was only 15. All of her siblings passed away, as did two of her children. She’s had a lot of loss, but you would meet her and never know. She’s just so strong. She always looks to the future and just keeps pushing. She’s definitely my biggest role model.

UP CLOSE & PERSONAL with ALAN K. STOUT is a regular feature in electric city, profiling people from all walks of life throughout NEPA.

photos by emma black

