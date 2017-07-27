Trio “The Third Nut” Boasts Chameleon-like Versatility

Scranton trio the Third Nut offers seamless vocals and a setlist spanning several genres, with an adaptability to venues that has led them to be called a “chameleon band.”

Founding member Brad Morgan went On the Record to discuss the band’s uniqueness and namesake.

Q: How did the band form?

A: My cousin and I were singing in a folk group at St. Ann’s (Basilica). They wanted some Christian rock. We were talking afterwards and thought we should put a little group together. We found a third person and said we would rehearse for six months as a trial. That turned into three months, and we had our first gig.

Q: Where was your first performance?

A: It was in 2005 at the Glass Onion in Dunmore.

Q: How did you come up with your name?

A: It’s a poker term. Myself and the guys would have a lot of poker games at home. If you have the best Texas Hold’em hand, you have “the nut” — you can’t be beat. We always had the second- or third-best hand — the “second nut” or “third nut.” Most people misinterpret our name as something dirty.

Q: What makes you a “chameleon band?”

A: We have a drum machine — a backing track — which covers drums and bass. So we can sound like a five-piece band, or pull it back and do more intimate, acoustic sets. It makes us versatile. I don’t see any other bands like us. People have told us we’re unique.

Q: What is a typical set list like?

A: Our setlist consists of all different kinds of music — we’re all over the place. Country, classic rock and a lot of stuff people don’t normally do — obscure stuff.

Q: What is something obscure you play?

A: One-hit wonders like “Rock Me Gently” by Andy Kim.

Q: Who are your musical influences?

A: Mine are James Taylor, Billy Joel and Jim Croce. Chris (Capozza) likes hard rock and classic rock, and Jerry (Trapper) likes ‘60s and ‘70s music.

Q: Do you have any advice for aspiring musicians?

A: If you can, try to do a single or duo gig. As a trio, it’s harder to book gigs because of fees. Keep it small and you’ll make some money out of it.

Q: Do you have future plans for the band?

A: This was kind of an experiment, a way to make some extra cash and have fun on the weekends. As long as it lasts, we’ll continue to do it.

— jacqueline kurovsky

