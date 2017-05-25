Sounds of summer – Party on the Patio returns to Mohegan Sun Pocono with top musical tribute acts

Party to your favorite songs all summer long at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

The casino’s seasonal mainstay, Party on the Patio, offers popular tribute bands from across the country for 14 weeks throughout the summer.

Every Thursday from June 1 to Aug. 31, acts saluting some of music’s most legendary players take the stage at the Mohegan Sun Pocono racetrack apron, 1280 Highway 315, Plains Twp.

The summer concerts come back — in black — with AC/DC tribute, Halfway to Hell, on June 1, before Bon Jovi tribute, Bon Jersey, rides in on steel horses on June 8. Mötley 2, a Mötley Crüe tribute, kick-starts the crowd on June 15, Tom Petty tribute Damn the Torpedoes free falls into June 22 and Parrot Beach, a tribute to Jimmy Buffet, offers an escape to Margaritaville on June 29. The Eagles tribute, 7 Bridges, takes it to the limit July 6 and partygoers will twist and shout with the Beatles tribute, Beatlemania Again, on July 13.

Audiences can get what they want with Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute band, on July 20, and dance in the dark with Tramps Like Us, a Bruce Springsteen tribute act, on July 27. Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk runs in the shadows on Aug. 3, Ring of Fire, a tribute to Johnny Cash, walks the line Aug. 10, and, on Aug. 17, it goes on (and on, and on and on) with Journey tribute, Separate Ways the Band.

Finally, catch night fever with the Bee Gees tribute Stayin’ Alive on Aug. 24, and sing for the year with Draw the Line, an Aerosmith tribute, on Aug. 31.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the bands perform two hour-long sets from 7:30 to 8:30 and 9 to 10. The shows are free and open to those 21 and older. For information, call 570-831-2100 or visit mohegansunpocono.com.

— gia mazur

