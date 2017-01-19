Sounds: Jan. 19, 2017

Slightly Trippy

LOCAL NATIVES —

“Sunlit Youth”

THE GOOD: California indie pop outfit Local Natives gets “sparkly” on its third.

THE BAD: For some, the band’s sound already shifted in the wrong direction, away from the early modern, folk-influenced stuff into more mainstream territories with synths and layered rhythms. “Sunlit Youth” continues that trend. Whether that’s “bad” or not depends upon

the listener.

THE NITTY GRITTY: Singer/guitarist Taylor Rice leads his crew through a set of solid poppers. Brightly colored, rolling pieces such as “Past Lives” and “Masters” tumble across our ears on big world beats and jangly guitars. “Coins” is a stab at blue-eyed soul. The bittersweet “Dark Days” finds the boys sharing the spotlight with Cardigans frontwoman Nina Persson. “Sea of Years” is the big, bold closer that could serve as the perfect swaying climax to any Local Natives show.

It all adds up to an enjoyable, albeit somewhat predictable, album. You’ve heard the bulk of “Youth” in other places before. Still, good pop ain’t bad.

BUY IT?: Your choice.

ELEPHANT STONE — “Ship of Fools”

THE GOOD: Canadian psychedelic indie rockers Elephant Stone come back with their fourth.

THE BAD: No real complaints.

THE NITTY GRITTY: Still fronted by vocalist/bassist/sitar player Rishi Dhir, Elephant Stone turned down the psychedelics (just a smidge) and turned up the pop sensibilities on “Ship.” No worries, though; the record doesn’t play it completely straight as the sonic soundscapes remain. The new album, however, is a little less Kula Shaker and a little more Oasis or even World Party (hey — it had a “Ship of Fools,” too).

More than a few tunes latch onto a seamless groove (“Where I’m Going”) or a huge melody (“Photograph”) and prove what we’ve suspected all along — that Dhir has just as much respect for classic pop as he does for the sounds of India. And when he combines the two, the end result can be hypnotic. “Ship” simply makes the music more accessible without taking it into dull or predictable territories.

BUY IT?: Surely.

JAMIE LIDELL — “Building a Beginning”

THE GOOD: British modern soul singer/songwriter Jamie Lidell comes back with his seventh.

THE BAD: No gripes.

THE NITTY GRITTY: Falling somewhere between the funky safe zone that was “Jim” (2008) and the noisy experimentation spread across “Compass” (2010), the smart, soulful “Beginning” is indeed just that. It’s Lidell’s first release since leaving indie electronic powerhouse Warp Records and his first work written and recorded after the birth of his son, Julian, the namesake of one of the set’s most jubilant, catchy tracks.

From the reggae-flavored “How Did I Live Before Your Love” to the gospel-tinged “Motionless,” the album is packed with both pure (and rather positive) emotion and honest performances. Lidell makes the electronic enhancements of past albums take a back seat to more stripped-down instrumentation. “Beginning” gives off a more spontaneous vibe.

This new (or classic?) attitude works extremely well for both the singer and the material, and everything comes together to make a big, beautiful noise.

BUY IT?: Yes.

