Sites set on inspiring women – Local roller derby star rolls with careers devoted to others

Like most women juggling work, relationships and social activities, VanEssa Sites runs in circles.

Except most of the time, she does so literally — on skates, around a roller derby track, where she’s found friendship, sport and even celebrity.

The 32-year-old Dickson City resident has earned a fan base over the last eight years since she revealed her alter ego, “V-Diva,” to be a winning force in various leagues across the United States and abroad.

These days, Sites also coaches, which allows her to pass on the lessons she’s learned in life and the game to a whole new crop of fierce women.

“I didn’t have a lot growing up, and this is something I’m good at,” she said. “If diva means giving your best, then yes, I guess I am a diva.”

An Ocala, Florida, native, Sites moved to Northeast Pennsylvania at 15 years old, graduating from Towanda Area High School. She went on to earn an associate degree in architecture from Johnson College and studied education at Keystone College before returning to Florida, where she attended Disney University and performed in the theme park as a Main Street USA dancer.

Sites returned to NEPA again in 2008, just before she took up interest in roller derby. Intrigue struck her one night in a local bar when a group of players walked in “looking tough in fishnets,” Sites said.

She remembered watching roller derby on television and was a “rink-rat” when she was younger, so when the team invited her to a practice, Sites took them up on it. She earned her derby name when the coach called her a diva upon seeing the blue jeans and lip gloss she showed up wearing.

Sites joined the Coal City Rollers, where the sisterhood, friendships and even the brute physicality kept her hooked.

“If we’re having a bad day, we come in and hit each other and get our stress out,” Sites said with a shrug.

As she progressed, her natural talent became clear. Sites transferred to teams further and further away to work her way up in divisions and skill, and ended up with Philly Roller Derby by 2012. Over four seasons with the team, Sites took on leadership roles and joined the board of directors, but the responsibilities meant she lost the fun.

Knowing that her tenure in roller derby could only last so long (as with any contact sport), Sites decided to focus on joining a Division-I team to advance the ranks. She earned a spot with Gotham Girls Roller Derby, a New York City-based, five-time champion team with the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. Sites switched from a jammer (scoring points) to a pivot (blocker), and uncovered great success in the sport, traveling to 19 countries and racking up numerous titles and trophies over her career.

Through the years on the track, Sites has played for the national team under USA Roller Derby, most recently playing the World Cup in England in February, and also cofounded the Pennsylvania All-Star team, which pulls together the most elite skaters, and organized the Battle of the All-Stars, an interstate tournament. She’s been profiled by ESPN and has a strong fan following on social media and in real life from the crowds of thousands who come to her matches.

“I’ve learned so much. It’s not about the money, you do it for the love and passion of the sport,” Sites said. “I was a Bambi (the deer) on skates, and now look at me, wearing the Team USA jersey.”

Her regular commutes to practices in New York cost her about $13,000 annually, but her commitment to roller derby takes precedence over any of life’s other luxuries. She helps subsidize her lifestyle by working in direct care with the elderly at Wesley Village in Pittston, and also coaches the local Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Roller Radicals team. Working with new players helps her sharpen her own skills and strategies, but it also keeps her grounded, she said.

“I like helping people, seeing where their progress is. They’re building new muscles, learning to communicate,” Sites explained. “It’s a diverse, powerful women’s sport. And for people who don’t have sisters and families, this is a family.

“I know where I came from and want to keep that alive. That’s why I coach in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.”

And while picking up a new sport teaches plenty of lessons in itself, Sites also learned more about using her own voice as a tool of advocacy. A trans woman who transitioned more than 10 years ago through hormone therapy and surgeries, Sites only recently opened up about her personal life to her roller derby family — long after she had proven herself, she noted.

“I needed to find who I was, and I did. Now I help others. But I wanted it to be about my skating, and not what’s between my legs,” she said. “People think I have an advantage, but I feel like I have a parachute behind me. I get laid out by girls every day. But I should be proud of who I am, because you only get one life to live.”

Now that she’s hit her own professional milestones and found confidence enough to speak from experience, Sites focuses her outreach on others just coming out. With many fans and players looking up to her, the time seemed right to use her platform to embolden others. Sites shares daily inspiration videos and photos on her social media pages to encourage people who are in the same “shell” she once lived inside.

“The only reason I can do this is because of the sport I play. I know how it feels being in that spot. We’re all different, but if we were the same, it’d be a boring world,” Sites said.

“I want to remind people to keep doing their best. That’s what I love about roller derby,” she added. “It doesn’t matter if you’re short, fat, gay, trans, black — you have a spot. I’m happy I found it, because it gave me strength in who I am.”

— patrice wilding

Meet VanEssa Sites

At home: Lives in Dickson City with her boyfriend, Marcus Kerecman, and his daughter.

At work: She works in direct care at Wesley Village, Pittston, and coaches the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Roller Radicals, which she helped found. She also is a player with Gotham Girls Roller Derby, based out of New York City, and a member of Team USA for USA Roller Derby.

Inspirations: Fellow roller derby players and her support system of friends and family

Aspirations: To build a family and to win the Hydra championship with Gotham Girls

Diversions: Collecting owls; tattoos; Scranton Social Sports Club

Aversions: Judgmental people and cheaters

Photos by Emma Black

