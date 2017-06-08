Search no more – Bryan Adams brings “Get Up” tour to arena

The last time Bryan Adams visited Wilkes-Barre, he performed a solo acoustic set at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

This time, his appearance calls for a bit more of a production.

The 57-year-old musician brings his “Get Up” tour to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. as a part of a cross-promotion between the arena and the Kirby Center.

The Canadian singer-songwriter promised his show would feature a mix of his chart-topping hit songs like “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” and “Summer of ‘69,” as well as newer material from his latest album, for which the tour is named.

Over the years, Adams made a name for himself as one of the top hit-making artists in rock and pop, beginning with his eponymous debut album spanning to his 13th and most recent album, “Get Up.” This 2015 release features nine new songs plus four acoustic versions of those songs.

“The album was a series of demos I’d made with my songwriting partner, Jim Vallance, and we would send the parts one by one to Jeff Lynne (of Electric Light Orchestra), who turned them into records in his studio,” Adams said. “It wasn’t meant to be a record, it just turned into one.”

In the last four decades, Adams garnered a multitude of awards and prestige, with his worldwide sales topping more than 65 million albums. He was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011 and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and toured six continents. Adams also has been nominated for and won several Academy Awards, Golden Globes and Grammy Awards for his songs.

But those milestones and awards are not what he claims to be the cherry on top.

“It’s the freedom mostly, and knowing what I’m doing now is for my kids and building a legacy for them to be proud of,” he said.

Although Adams released thirteen studio albums, five compilation albums, two soundtracks, four live albums and 69 singles, he still wishes he could tell his 21-year-old self to release as much music as possible.

“I would have released more music, straight up,” Adams admitted. “I was too precious about not releasing too much. Now I wish I had.”

In 2014 and 2015, the singer celebrated the 30th anniversary of “Reckless,” which boasted hits like “Heaven” and “Run To You,” with a special reissue of the album and an anniversary tour around Europe, Canada and the United States.

After so many years in the spotlight, Adams maintains his drive to create and write as much as ever.

“Making the music was the highlight (over the years), creating the songs,” Adams said. “Even now, as I’m creating a musical for Broadway of the film ‘Pretty Woman,’ the joy of getting the right song in the right spot is a thrill.”

When asked why he continues to tour after his rousing success over the years, rather than retire, his response was simple:

“Well for starters, I’m not dead yet, and I quite enjoy singing,” he joked. “Also because I have an international following thanks to certain songs, which means I get invited to perform all over the world.”

For those hoping to discover more about the singer, he encourages fans to follow his Instagram account, @BryanAdams, which he calls his “diary” on both his music and his life.

— charlotte l. jacobson

If you go

What: Bryan Adams “Get Up” tour

When: Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 400 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre

Details: Tickets start at $19.69 and can be purchased at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena, Kirby Center box office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

