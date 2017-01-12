Scranton’s Threatpoint finds success in musical ‘marriage’

Chris James and C.J. Krukowski laughed as they described being in a band as like being in a marriage.

They might not share a Netflix queue or fight over picking drapes, but bandmates do spend a lot of time together, eat together and travel together.

“You really get to know each other,” said James, who performs in Threatpoint with Krukowski, Alex Olivetti and Matt Van Fleet.

When the connection really works, it benefits the song—creation process.

“The other person already knows where they’re going with it,” James said.

Krukowski said getting into that groove can take some time.

“The more you play, the more shows you get, the more you write,” he said. “It’s more serious. You chalk it down as experience.”

The band started in 2012 after bands the founding members belonged to — James with Dropveil and Krukowski and Olivetti with Temptation Denied — both folded. When the trio got together, they knew they had something, as each member brought different musical tastes. James grew up listening to the Doors, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest, while Krukowski had a taste for Metallica. Olivetti, meanwhile, grew up liking bands such as Pantera and Sevendust.

Together they released the albums “Dead To Rise” and “Careful What You Wish For” in 2013 and 2014, respectively. The group switched up its lineup in late 2015 when it added Van Fleet, who didn’t get his start in music until after serving as a Marine (he performed with Cause of Affliction for a couple of years before that band split up).

With this lineup, the “marriage” seems to be working. The groove metal band was in sync as it put together its third album, “R.I.P.,” released in October.

“You get a knack for what works and what doesn’t,” Krukowski said. “Some songs come easier.”

The album took a year to make, he said, and the group hopes it expands its fan base. The CD is available for $10 on the group’s website, www.threatpointofficial.com, and iTunes.

“We’re happy it’s released,” Krukowski said.

— patrick abdalla

Meet Threatpoint

Members: Chris James, vocals; Alex Olivetti, guitar; C.J. Krukowski, drums; and Matt Van Fleet, bass

Established: 2012

Based out of: Scranton

Genre: Groove metal

For fans of: Black Label Society, Devil Driver, Avenged Sevenfold

Online: Threatpointofficial.com, facebook.com/threatpoint

