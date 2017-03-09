Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade Line Up

100 John Joly Division Staging Area: 300 Block of Wyoming from St. Peters to the old Holy Cross/Bishop Hannan High School Staging Time: 11:10 a.m.

101 Color Guard

103 U.S. Fleet Forces Band

105 State Police

107 Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Office

109 Scranton Police

111 Dunmore Police

113 Knights of Columbus

115 Penn York Highlanders

117 Grand Marshall & Aides

119 Honorary Grand Marshall & Aides

121 Parade Marshall & Aides

123 Honorary Parade Marshall & Aides

125 Humanitarian Award & Aides

129 Parade President & Aides

131 Parade Dedications

132 Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band

133 Parade Committee

135 Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County

137 Society of Irish Women

139 Elected Officials

141 Gilbride Limousine Inc

200 Arthur Leared Division Staging Area: 400 Mulberry b/t Wyoming and Washington Staging Time: 11:15 a.m.

201 Abington Heights Marching Band

202 Happiness Hive Learning Academy

203 R.J. Walker

205 DePietro’s Pharmacy

207 Mount Airy Casino Resort

209 Pa. Grand Lodge of FreeMasons

211 Irem Temple

212 Toyota of Scranton

213 The Hudson Valley Regional Police Pipes and Drums

215 Society for Creative Anachronism: Barony of the Endless Hills

216 Jack Williams Tire

217 The Victorian Highwheelers of Tamaqua

219 Tux the Penguin

300 Robert Mallet Division Staging Area: 300 Mulberry b/t Wyoming and Penn (inbound lanes) Staging Time: 11:20 a.m.

301 Lakeland Marching Band and Drill Team

303 Dempsey Uniform & Linen Supply

304 NEPA Scholarship Pageant Association, Inc.

304 Irish Cultural Society

305 Lackawanna County Ancient Order of Hibernians

305 Lackawanna County Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians

305 LAOH Division 4 Maude Gonne McBride

306 Kane Trucking

307 Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick

309 Emerald Isle Step Dancers

310 Friends of Shannon McDonough

311 CEOL MOR PIPE & DRUM BAND, LUZERNE CTY.

313 Eyewitness News WBRE, WYOU & Pahomepage.com

314 Scranton Dance Center

315 Quiet Man Society

317 U.S. Air Force

319 Crossmolina School of Irish Dance and Lee Ann Perry’s Academy of Learning

320 Weis Markets

321 Community Bank

323 Kiwanis Club of Scranton

325 Ulster Scottish Pipe Band

326 Project 505

327 Times Shamrock Communications

328 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Baseball

329 Optimus Prime Fan-Built Replica from Transformers

331 Keystone Community Resources

333 Irish Boxing Club

400 John Holland Division Staging Area: 300 Mulberry b/t Wyoming and Penn (outbound lanes) Staging Time: 11:30 a.m.

401 Riverside Jr/ Sr High School Marching Band

403 Kost Tire and Auto Service

404 Pawsitively for the Animals

405 Wilkes Barre Scranton Junior Knights

407 Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band

409 Scranton Fire Department

410 Confederation of Union generals, Lackawanna historical society.

411 Arts in Movement Academy of Dance

413 Cedar BMX

415 Gerrity’s Supermarkets

417 Carbondale Marching Chargers

419 District 14-h Lion’s Club

421 Scott Township Hose Company & Boy Scout Troop 265

423 Prima Elite Academy of Dance

425 Gift of Life Donor Program – Northeast PA Coalition for Organ and Tissue Donation

426 Therapy Dogs International (TDI) Chapter 254 of NEPA

427 NEPA Writers Artists and Musicians

429 Krispy Kreme NEPA

431 Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

433 Nunzi’s Automotive

500 Frank Pantridge Division Staging Area: 400 Wyoming b/t Mulberry and Vine (IBEW Building) Staging Time: 11:30 a.m.

501 Dunmore High School Marching Band and Crimsonettes

503 Sherry’s Royalettes

504 SCRANTON DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP

505 Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile

507 Sword Of Light Bagpipe Band

508 IBEW

509 Ironworkers Local 404 (Formally Ironworkers Local 489)

511 Scranton Central Labor Union

513 United Brotherhood fo CArpenters & Joiners of America Local Union 445

514 Young’s Funny Farm Therapy Animals

515 WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (AVP)

517 DSNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

518 PIPEFITTERS AND PLUMBERS LOCAL 524

519 Teresa’s Angels

520 Northeast Military Vehicle Group

521 Troop 236 Boy Scout Band

522 Willowbrook Place Senior Living

523 All About The Kids Bicycles

524 Western Wayne Marching Band

525 Allied Services dePaul School

527 NHS School Scranton

529 Cigars On State

531 Jude Zayac Foundation

600 John O’Sullivan Division Staging Area: 500 Wyoming b/t Vine and Olive (Human Services Building) Staging Time: 12:00

601 West Scranton Marching Invaders and invaderettes

602 West Scranton High School Drama Club

603 Cycle Playground

605 Cumulus Media

607 Double “R” Twirlettes

609 BMC Office Furniture

613 Scranton High School Marching Band

614 Lamar Advertising

615 Wilkes-barre/Scranton Roller Radicals

617 Lake Scranton Urgent CAre

618 Commonwealth Health

619 St Mary’s Villa ( non-profit)

620 Entercom Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, LLC

621 Shamrock Custom Cycles , and Auto Collision

622 PS Bank

623 Pennsylvanians For Human Life Scranton Chapter

625 The Chinelos

627 Park Place River Association

700 Henry Archer Division Staging Area: 700 Wyoming b/t Pine and Gibson (Sandones) Staging Time: 12:45

701 Woodland String Band

703 Honesdale Fire Equipment

705 Light the Night Leukemia and Lymphoma Society volunteers

707 Ceol Neamh Pipe Band

709 Matt Burne Honda

710 D and S Auto Sales llc

711 Presence from Prison

712 Jesus – A Love That Feeds All

713 LHVA-Anthracite Bicycle Coalition

715 Tro Reality Radio

717 Operation Mercy Relief

719 WC Malia CH.1 Disabled American Veterans(DAV) SCR>)

720 Dutch Hollow neighborhood Association

721 Circle Drive In/ Circle of Screams

723 Rommel Harley-Davidson

724 Toczydlowski Law Office

800 Francis Rynd Division Staging Area: 800 Wyoming b/t Gibson and New St. (Avenue Diner) Staging Time: 1:15

801 The Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps

802 MetroPCS

803 Planet PreOwned Moosic

805 Scranton PoolLeague

807 Mondelez International

811 American Celtic Pipe Band

813 ORKIN

814 Bob Bolus Trucking

815 SCAN–Susquehanna Clean Air Network

817 Dracula’s Forest

819 AJ Limo Coach

900 Hans Sloane Division Staging Area: 900 Wyoming b/t New St and Ash (Wendy’s) (DO NOT BLOCK FIREHOUSE) Staging Time: 1:15

901 Montage Mountain Resorts

907 The Honesdale National Bank

913 Frank Callahan Company

915 Justus Vol Fire Co

917 Burgits electric city taxi

1000 George Stoney Division Staging Area: STAGING AREA: 900 block of Wyoming Avenue from just beyond Firestone to Wendy’s at the intersection of Ash Street. Please do not block access to the Fire Station. Staging Time: 1:30

1001 Mitchell Cohen Orthodontics

1003 N&L Transportation

1005 NET Credit Union

1007 Riverside Marching Band

1011 UniFirst Corporation

1013 Sun Buick GMC

1015 Robert McPhillips

1017 C3 Homeschool Group

