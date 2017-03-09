Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade Line Up
100 John Joly Division Staging Area: 300 Block of Wyoming from St. Peters to the old Holy Cross/Bishop Hannan High School Staging Time: 11:10 a.m.
101 Color Guard
103 U.S. Fleet Forces Band
105 State Police
107 Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Office
109 Scranton Police
111 Dunmore Police
113 Knights of Columbus
115 Penn York Highlanders
117 Grand Marshall & Aides
119 Honorary Grand Marshall & Aides
121 Parade Marshall & Aides
123 Honorary Parade Marshall & Aides
125 Humanitarian Award & Aides
129 Parade President & Aides
131 Parade Dedications
132 Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band
133 Parade Committee
135 Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County
137 Society of Irish Women
139 Elected Officials
141 Gilbride Limousine Inc
200 Arthur Leared Division Staging Area: 400 Mulberry b/t Wyoming and Washington Staging Time: 11:15 a.m.
201 Abington Heights Marching Band
202 Happiness Hive Learning Academy
203 R.J. Walker
205 DePietro’s Pharmacy
207 Mount Airy Casino Resort
209 Pa. Grand Lodge of FreeMasons
211 Irem Temple
212 Toyota of Scranton
213 The Hudson Valley Regional Police Pipes and Drums
215 Society for Creative Anachronism: Barony of the Endless Hills
216 Jack Williams Tire
217 The Victorian Highwheelers of Tamaqua
219 Tux the Penguin
300 Robert Mallet Division Staging Area: 300 Mulberry b/t Wyoming and Penn (inbound lanes) Staging Time: 11:20 a.m.
301 Lakeland Marching Band and Drill Team
303 Dempsey Uniform & Linen Supply
304 NEPA Scholarship Pageant Association, Inc.
304 Irish Cultural Society
305 Lackawanna County Ancient Order of Hibernians
305 Lackawanna County Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians
305 LAOH Division 4 Maude Gonne McBride
306 Kane Trucking
307 Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick
309 Emerald Isle Step Dancers
310 Friends of Shannon McDonough
311 CEOL MOR PIPE & DRUM BAND, LUZERNE CTY.
313 Eyewitness News WBRE, WYOU & Pahomepage.com
314 Scranton Dance Center
315 Quiet Man Society
317 U.S. Air Force
319 Crossmolina School of Irish Dance and Lee Ann Perry’s Academy of Learning
320 Weis Markets
321 Community Bank
323 Kiwanis Club of Scranton
325 Ulster Scottish Pipe Band
326 Project 505
327 Times Shamrock Communications
328 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Baseball
329 Optimus Prime Fan-Built Replica from Transformers
331 Keystone Community Resources
333 Irish Boxing Club
400 John Holland Division Staging Area: 300 Mulberry b/t Wyoming and Penn (outbound lanes) Staging Time: 11:30 a.m.
401 Riverside Jr/ Sr High School Marching Band
403 Kost Tire and Auto Service
404 Pawsitively for the Animals
405 Wilkes Barre Scranton Junior Knights
407 Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band
409 Scranton Fire Department
410 Confederation of Union generals, Lackawanna historical society.
411 Arts in Movement Academy of Dance
413 Cedar BMX
415 Gerrity’s Supermarkets
417 Carbondale Marching Chargers
419 District 14-h Lion’s Club
421 Scott Township Hose Company & Boy Scout Troop 265
423 Prima Elite Academy of Dance
425 Gift of Life Donor Program – Northeast PA Coalition for Organ and Tissue Donation
426 Therapy Dogs International (TDI) Chapter 254 of NEPA
427 NEPA Writers Artists and Musicians
429 Krispy Kreme NEPA
431 Griffin Pond Animal Shelter
433 Nunzi’s Automotive
500 Frank Pantridge Division Staging Area: 400 Wyoming b/t Mulberry and Vine (IBEW Building) Staging Time: 11:30 a.m.
501 Dunmore High School Marching Band and Crimsonettes
503 Sherry’s Royalettes
504 SCRANTON DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP
505 Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile
507 Sword Of Light Bagpipe Band
508 IBEW
509 Ironworkers Local 404 (Formally Ironworkers Local 489)
511 Scranton Central Labor Union
513 United Brotherhood fo CArpenters & Joiners of America Local Union 445
514 Young’s Funny Farm Therapy Animals
515 WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (AVP)
517 DSNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
518 PIPEFITTERS AND PLUMBERS LOCAL 524
519 Teresa’s Angels
520 Northeast Military Vehicle Group
521 Troop 236 Boy Scout Band
522 Willowbrook Place Senior Living
523 All About The Kids Bicycles
524 Western Wayne Marching Band
525 Allied Services dePaul School
527 NHS School Scranton
529 Cigars On State
531 Jude Zayac Foundation
600 John O’Sullivan Division Staging Area: 500 Wyoming b/t Vine and Olive (Human Services Building) Staging Time: 12:00
601 West Scranton Marching Invaders and invaderettes
602 West Scranton High School Drama Club
603 Cycle Playground
605 Cumulus Media
607 Double “R” Twirlettes
609 BMC Office Furniture
613 Scranton High School Marching Band
614 Lamar Advertising
615 Wilkes-barre/Scranton Roller Radicals
617 Lake Scranton Urgent CAre
618 Commonwealth Health
619 St Mary’s Villa ( non-profit)
620 Entercom Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, LLC
621 Shamrock Custom Cycles , and Auto Collision
622 PS Bank
623 Pennsylvanians For Human Life Scranton Chapter
625 The Chinelos
627 Park Place River Association
700 Henry Archer Division Staging Area: 700 Wyoming b/t Pine and Gibson (Sandones) Staging Time: 12:45
701 Woodland String Band
703 Honesdale Fire Equipment
705 Light the Night Leukemia and Lymphoma Society volunteers
707 Ceol Neamh Pipe Band
709 Matt Burne Honda
710 D and S Auto Sales llc
711 Presence from Prison
712 Jesus – A Love That Feeds All
713 LHVA-Anthracite Bicycle Coalition
715 Tro Reality Radio
717 Operation Mercy Relief
719 WC Malia CH.1 Disabled American Veterans(DAV) SCR>)
720 Dutch Hollow neighborhood Association
721 Circle Drive In/ Circle of Screams
723 Rommel Harley-Davidson
724 Toczydlowski Law Office
800 Francis Rynd Division Staging Area: 800 Wyoming b/t Gibson and New St. (Avenue Diner) Staging Time: 1:15
801 The Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps
802 MetroPCS
803 Planet PreOwned Moosic
805 Scranton PoolLeague
807 Mondelez International
811 American Celtic Pipe Band
813 ORKIN
814 Bob Bolus Trucking
815 SCAN–Susquehanna Clean Air Network
817 Dracula’s Forest
819 AJ Limo Coach
900 Hans Sloane Division Staging Area: 900 Wyoming b/t New St and Ash (Wendy’s) (DO NOT BLOCK FIREHOUSE) Staging Time: 1:15
901 Montage Mountain Resorts
907 The Honesdale National Bank
913 Frank Callahan Company
915 Justus Vol Fire Co
917 Burgits electric city taxi
1000 George Stoney Division Staging Area: STAGING AREA: 900 block of Wyoming Avenue from just beyond Firestone to Wendy’s at the intersection of Ash Street. Please do not block access to the Fire Station. Staging Time: 1:30
1001 Mitchell Cohen Orthodontics
1003 N&L Transportation
1005 NET Credit Union
1007 Riverside Marching Band
1011 UniFirst Corporation
1013 Sun Buick GMC
1015 Robert McPhillips
1017 C3 Homeschool Group