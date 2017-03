The Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade, a proud local tradition, returned to the downtown Saturday. Presented annually by the St. Patrick’s Parade Association of Lackawanna County since 1962, the parade celebrated the culture of the Emerald Isle and a heritage shared by many families in Northeast Pennsylvania.

From left, ET Hunter and Ryan Schofield both of Scranton Chris and Lynn Andres of Tunkhannock

