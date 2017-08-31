Satellite Ranch Music and Arts Festival launches at Mountain Sky

Whether you like to dance, stretch or appreciate art, the inaugural Satellite Ranch Music and Arts Festival set for this weekend at Mountain Sky has something for you.

The two-day event kicks off Friday, Sept. 1, and continues on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Scott Twp. venue with a full schedule of activities that includes plenty of live music, yoga and art workshops, and live demonstrations. Camping is encouraged for guests who wish to get the most out of their admission, especially with certain aspects of the performances stretching into the early morning hours.

Bryan Dewey, one of the festival’s co-promoters, is part of the entity Funkstronaut Productions, which brings together a collection of DJs and electronic artists for Satellite Ranch’s lineup. Organizers have long wanted to present an outdoor festival at Mountain Sky, he said, with plans finally starting to come together this past January.

“We’ve been in talks for a few years now (with Mountain Sky), and they were hesitant on electronic music and DJs,” Dewey said. “It gets a bad rep, so we like the term ‘intelligent dance music.’ The main difference is the music we have has a lot of soul in it. It’s not loud and crazy, but there’s plenty of weirdness. But there’s a lot of heart and a general loving vibe. We have everything from funky jam bands that incorporate electronic elements to hip-hop with electro to a silent disco from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.”

Music will be spread across two stages, and VIP passes give guests access to an indoor area. But Satellite Ranch will offer much more, such as various styles of yoga practice, including kundalini and mellow-flow; a graffiti art workshop; painters doing live demonstrations and selling their works; light and art installations; body painting; a live production workshop; and plenty of vendors, from vegan and vegetarian foods to bonsai tree experts.

Dewey cited years of expertise by his team of organizers in pulling together varied elements for a multi-faceted event and said he has high hopes for drawing a diverse crowd locally and from neighboring states for Satellite Ranch’s first year.

“We want to show the region what a great festival could be up at Mountain Sky. We feel like we put something together that is pretty awesome,” Dewey said. “(It) promises to be an intimate festival showcasing a variety of music not typically seen together outside of larger gatherings … (in) an atmosphere that will surely be out of this world.

“We aim to breathe fresh life and energy into an already amazing local music scene as well as expand musical tastes and horizons of attendees, all while providing a safe and peaceful environment with friendly and loving vibrations for all.”

If you go

What: Satellite Ranch Music and Arts Festival

When: Friday, Sept. 1, music begins at 3 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 2, music begins at noon

Where: Mountain Sky, 63 Still Meadow Lane, Scott Twp.

Details: Tickets include camping and are $130 for two-day VIP passes, $65 for two-day general admission and $40 for Saturday only. Parking is $5 or free with three or more people in the car. For more information, visit the Facebook page or satelliteranchfestival.com

