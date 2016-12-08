Rock the Halls

NEPA Holiday Show a homecoming for bands

What started out as a way to get friends together around the holidays turned into an annual performance.

The NEPA Holiday Show, curated by Scranton natives the Menzingers and Tigers Jaw, hits Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave., on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m.

This event grew rapidly in size over the past six years, from the first show at Keyser Valley Community Center to, later, the Leonard Theater, and now at the cultural center for the second year in a row.

“I think it was something that we always wanted to happen,” Menzingers singer and guitarist Tom May, said. “(The growth) has been really surprising. We didn’t take it for granted, but we really pushed it until it happened.”

The Menzingers headline the all-ages show with Tigers Jaw with support from locally started bands Captain, We’re Sinking; the Swims; Three Man Cannon and Petal.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door and are available at www.nepaholidayshow.com. Proceeds benefit the Arts Alive program, which introduces children in kindergarten through 12th grade to a range of artistic avenues.

Several band members from the show’s lineup went through Arts Alive during grade school and hoped to help the community program that helped them as they got their feet wet, May explained.

“A couple of us became moderately successful,” he said. “So we wanted to do the best we could to foster some sort of positive arts scene in the area. The best way to do that is to give the artists resources.”

May and his bandmates credit much of their sound and experiences to growing up in Northeast Pennsylvania, from connecting with other musicians from the area and being able to joke about the etymology of “heyna” to the way they write their songs.

“There’s a nostalgic approach that is definitely dreamed up by growing up in this area,” May said. “It’s a very honest, genuine music scene. There’s not much to take advantage of, which sounds like a negative approach. But really, everyone was happy to be involved, everyone was more open. There wasn’t as much to do, so we played with every kind of band. It was a very open and accepting scene where everyone wanted the best for each other.”

The Menzingers recently announced a national tour for this winter to coincide with the release of the band’s newest album, “After the Party,” which hits stores Feb. 3 via Epitaph Records. According to May, the album leans toward a new, more focused sound.

“We have a new producer, and we spent a lot more time writing this record,” he said. “We took the end of winter and all of spring off to write and record. It’s been a whole lot of time doing it, and we’ve been really focused. It was a great, positive experience. We toured so long after ‘Rented World’ came out, we were a little bit disconnected from home. This was the longest we’ve been home for eight years.”

Local fans can pre-order the album on Kings Road Merch or wait to pick it up at a free record release party at Gallery of Sound, Wilkes-Barre, on Feb. 4, which includes a meet-and-greet with the group.

—charlotte l. jacobson

IF YOU GO

What: NEPA Holiday Show

When: Saturday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m.

Location: Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple, 420 Washington Ave.

Details: Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, available at the box office, 888-669-8966 and nepaholidayshow.com.

