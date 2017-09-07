River group marks anniversary with month of activities

Lackawanna River Conservation Association marks the 30th anniversary of its incorporation as a nonprofit organization on Thursday, Oct. 5, and to celebrate, area residents will enjoy a month of river-themed activities.

Bernie McGurl, LRCA’s executive director, said the events planned span a variety of interests and locations to echo the people the association serves — about 300,000 to 400,000 residents in 50 municipalities across four counties.

“It’s surprising. You wake up one day and it’s 30 years later, and we’re looking at a river that’s a heck of a lot cleaner with more people involved with it and interested in protecting and enjoying it,” he said. “Our mission is to involve the community with the river in a mutually beneficial way, so we wanted a variety of activities to recognize commonality across economic, social and cultural interest.”

LRCA protects the Lackawanna in several fashions, from stewardship of lands that border the river to conservancy programs to promoting a vision for the future.

“We’re looking at issues related to sustainability, resiliency and global climate change,” McGurl said. “We can help our community relate to what’s going on globally by acting and thinking and having more presence locally (in terms of) their links and responsibilities (to the river).”

McGurl added that the 30th anniversary calendar of events also seeks to gain new followers as the organization moves toward a generational change in leadership.

“We want to expand our capacity, and I hope to retire in a few years,” he said. “We’re hoping to use this celebration to generate awareness and interest in the community to support that.”

Lackawanna River Conservation Association’s 30th anniversary events

Cocktail Party Kick-off: Thursday, Sept. 7, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Carbondale Grand Hotel, 25 S. Main St.

Rain barrel workshop: Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sweeney’s Beach, 41 Poplar St., Scranton, $25 per family

LRCA Hexagon Project Show: Sunday, Sept. 10, Steamworks Gallery, the Marketplace at Steamtown, 300 Lackawanna Ave.

Yoga and hike to Panther Bluff: Sunday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m., meets at Simpson trailhead of Rail-Trail Council of NEPA, Reservoir and Homestead streets

“Flight of the Butterflies” documentary film screening: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton, free

Jazz Night featuring Nancy and Spencer Reed and their Jazz Combo: Friday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m., Sweeney’s Beach, 41 Poplar St., $20

Recycling flea market, creative family recycling activities and picnic: Saturday, Sept. 16, market open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sweeney’s Beach, 41 Poplar St.

LRCA Trivia Night with Conor McGuigan: Monday, Sept. 18, 10 to 11 p.m., the Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton, $2

Autumn Equinox Interfaith and Inter-Ethnic Celebration and Healing River Walk: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., departs from Kosciuska Healing Garden, adjacent to Market Street Bridge, North Scranton

Fall Fest Paddle and After-Party: Saturday, Sept. 23; paddlers register at noon and depart Archbald for Olyphant at 2 p.m.; after-party at Thirst T’s Bar & Grill,

120 Lincoln St., Olyphant, $20

Wine tasting with David Falchek, executive director of American Wine Society: Tuesday, Sept. 26, Tripp House, 1011 N. Main Ave., Scranton

“Lions and Owls and Elves, Oh My!” walking tour: Saturday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m., downtown Scranton, donations accepted

Eco-Trolley Tour: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2 p.m., Electric City Trolley Museum, 300 Cliff St., Scranton, $8 children/$10 adults

30th Anniversary Community Recognition Awards Dinner and Gala: Thursday, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m., Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave., $65

For more information and an updated schedule, visit lrca.org or the LRCA Facebook page, email lrca@lrca.org or call 570-347-6311.

