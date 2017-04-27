“Pet Sounds”: One More Time

Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson brings final ‘Pet Sounds’ tour to Kirby Center

Fifty years after the release of “Pet Sounds,” the album’s composer and primary vocalist treats fans to a tour full of good vibrations before muting the record.

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson kicked off an international tour of the 1966 album at the beginning of last year, only to extend the tour for an additional 37 shows this year.

And Wilkes-Barre made the cut.

Wilson brings his “Pet Sounds: The Final Performances” tour to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. as a part of the venue’s PNC Celebrity Series.

“We do it on stage exactly like the record,” Wilson said in a recent phone interview. “We duplicate it.”

For longtime Beach Boys fans, this concert will be one for the ages, as Wilson said this is the last tour he will perform “Pet Sounds” in full. Joining him on the tour are former Beach Boys members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

Although the tour marks the 50th anniversary of the album, Wilson said it feels like just yesterday when it was released.

“I think the harmonies and the melodies are what people like most,” he said.

According to the California native, the trio performs “Pet Sounds” in full during each show, while also highlighting a number of other Beach Boys favorites, including favorites such as “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “God Only Knows” and “Caroline, No.”

Due to his unique approach to song composition, Wilson is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential figures in popular music. He co-wrote, arranged, produced and performed more than two dozen Top 40 hits with the Beach Boys. “Pet Sounds” was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998, along with the singles “I Get Around” in 2017, “California Girls” in 2011, “In My Room” in 1999 and “Good Vibrations” in 1994.

“The day we recorded ‘Good Vibrations’ was the highlight of my life,” Wilson said. “The guys said, ‘Hey Brian, this is going to be a No. 1 record.’”

Wilson’s life was recently documented in the critically-acclaimed 2014 film, “Love & Mercy,” starring Paul Dano and John Cusack. The 74-year-old also released his second book in October, “I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir.”

He said he still pulls inspiration from people and music around him, including his wife, Paul McCartney and the late Chuck Berry. Even though this tour marks the final one for “Pet Sounds,” Wilson said he is nowhere near ready to retire from performing.

“Well I have to do something to look good,” he joked. “I might record a record later on this year. I haven’t written for a few years, but I’m going to be getting back into it soon.”

If you go

What: Pet Sounds: The Final Performances featuring Brian Wilson

When: Tuesday, May 2;

doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8

Where: F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

Details: Tickets are $59.50 to $125, available through the box office, 570-826-1100 or

kirbycenter.org. For more information,

visit brianwilson.com.

