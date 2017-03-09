From classic to cliché, parade fashion all about taste

For many, a true hallmark of Parade Day is dressing in theme with the celebration.

Walking through downtown on Saturday will have most seeing green — in a spectrum of shades, such as Kelly green, hunter green, fern, avocado, lime, shamrock and chartreuse. Add hints of orange and white, and you hit the triad of colors found in the Irish flag.

Plenty of local costume and party-supply stores, such as Cal-Ideas in Dunmore or Party City in Dickson City, offer zany accessories such as green wigs, buttons, beads, socks, feather boas, stickers and temporary tattoos. Graphic T-shirts with Irish puns, phrases and mascots are big sellers, too.

But showing your pride doesn’t mean you need to buy everything green in the store. Many area residents prefer a more classic, traditional approach to celebrating their heritage.

Timeless pieces such as cable-knit Aran

or merino wool sweaters and cardigans, claddagh jewelry, tweed suits and newsboy caps

all hark back to the culture of the Emerald Isle, and can be found online or locally in shops such as Cronin’s Irish Cottage in the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Take an even more subtle approach and honor Irish designers — wear a fascinator in homage of famed milliner Philip Treacy, whose detailed, delicate hats and head accessories made him a favorite of European royalty. Or, for those who know their ancestral history and can trace it back to a specific region or county in Ireland, kilts carry the story of lineage through specific tartan designs and colors.

Whether showy or restrained, Parade Day fashion can make for great conversation starters.

— patrice wilding

