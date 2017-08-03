NEPA on display – Susquehanna County painter to show works inspired by local landscapes at First Friday

A Susquehanna County artist wants to show residents the natural treasures of the region.

Thompson resident Gregory J. Pelly will display landscape paintings during his exhibit “Through the Half Box — Current Landscapes,” at Artworks Gallery, 503 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton, Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 25.

An opening reception is set for Friday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m., as part of downtown’s monthly First Friday Art Walk. Aidan Jordan will perform during the event.

Pelly’s work will depict the beauty and natural wonders he sees each day as he ventures into different sites between the Susquehanna and Delaware rivers. The en plein air paintings feature fields, streams, farms, marshes, wetlands and everything in between, he said.

“I go out on location and I just make paintings,” Pelly said. “I’m trying to represent the beauty around us and trying to speak to what we have here, without preaching.”

Always a self-proclaimed “nature guy,” Pelly worked outside for his career and really tuned into the sights he experienced. As an artist, it was second nature to start painting what he saw and embrace the spontaneity.

“It’s about the magic of what’s going on out there and when I go out to paint, I don’t know what I will find,” he said. “Bears, deer, sometimes sunshine, sometime clouds, I never know what I’m going to find and never know what I’m going to come home with. It’s the thrill of the hunt.”

While Pelly has shown his work at First Friday before as well as nature-oriented events like Lackwanna River Conservation Association’s Riverfest and Waystock Festival in Waymart. But he said Artworks Gallery is by far the largest room he has ever shown in, and noted that this will allow him to show some of his larger paintings, many of which have never been seen before. Wherever he shares his work, however, it’s about meeting people and other artists and gaining exposure.

“You put the work out there, and it’s fun to see how people respond to the work,” he said. “Folks have been really sweet on response, and that’s a real sweet compliment when they take the time to really take it in.”

Pelly does not originally hail from Thompson, but he has lived in Susquehanna county for 25 years. Though he has traveled all over, Northeast Pennsylvania has become his home and his favorite artistic subject.

“I love it here,” he said. “I’ve traveled quite a bit, but I know what we’ve got here, and you’re not going to find it anywhere else.”

— gia mazur

If you go

What: “Through the Half Box — Current Landscapes,” works by Gregory J. Pelly

When: Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 25; Opening reception, Friday, Aug. 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Artworks Gallery, 503 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton

Details: For a complete First Friday listing, visit firstfridayscranton.com.

First Friday – August

“Evolution,” works by Mitch Lewis, Jackie Thomas and Jules Perlmutter, AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave.

Works by Mark Boyer Dryfoos & Rhonda Morrison, second floor, AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave.

Photography by Bill Lester, music by LAF, Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave.

“Pics and Tunes,” works by Zak Zavada and music by DJ Sol E, Analog Culture, 349 N. Washington Ave.

“Dog Days of Summer,” AOS Metals, 527 Bogart Court

Group show with works by Chris Tufano, Michael Lloyd, Alex Seeley, AV Restaurant and Lounge, 320 Penn Ave.

“Lions Den,” works by Sam Kuchwara and Allison LaRussa, Bar Pazzo, 131 N. Washington Ave.

“Go West,” works by Lori Ryan, The Bog, 341 Adams Ave.

“Face to Face,” works by Allison Stroyan, Eden-a vegan cafe, 344 Adams Ave.

“Magic, Music & More with Jack Graham,” music by DJ Elusionz, Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave.

CAT-astrophic Art Show, works by Mary Crespo and Richard Schenk, The Keys Beer & Spirits, 244 Penn Ave.

Nibbles & Bits @ LAVISH, Lavish Body & Home, 600 Linden St.

“Break the Silence: Sexual Violence Awareness Photography Exhibit,” by Ashley Matthews and Stephanie Santore with sexual violence survivors and awareness advocates, The Leonard Theater, 335 Adams Ave.

“Girlfriends: The Art of Dominique Capone,” Loyalty Barbershop and Shave Parlor of Scranton, 342 Adams Ave.

“New Paintings,” works by Brooke Wandall, Marquis Art and Frame, 515 Center St.

Photography by Caitlyn Sebolka, New Laundry, 127 N. Washington Ave.

“Synesthesia,” works by Melissa S. Short, Northern Light Espresso Bar, 536 Spruce St.

“Prismacolors: Portraits & Prints,” works by Amber Lovell, NOTE Fragrances, 401 Spruce St.

Swan Song on Lackawanna: Second

birthday and moving party, On&On, 518 Lackawanna Ave.

The Flamingo Art Walk, works by various female artists and writers, POSH at The Scranton Club, Albright Memorial Library and Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple, all on North Washington Avenue

Various art exhibits and activities, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave.

Charcoal Portraiture by Pete Mohanco, music by DJ Honeyman Lightnin’, Terra Preta Restaurant, 222 Wyoming Ave.

Group show featuring jazz-inspired works, Trinity Studio & Gallery, 511 Bogart Court

Pop-up shop at The Workshop, group show with music by John Meza, The Workshop, 334 Adams Ave.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

