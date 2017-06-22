Music therapy – West Pittston folk artist credits melodic expression with pulling him through ‘rough waters’

To David Cupano, music means more than performing or becoming famous. It fuels his creative fire.

“Music, to me, from the earliest age has always been the truest expression of who I am inside,” Cupano said. “It, along with my faith, has really pulled me through some rough waters.”

When not performing as one part of the Gypsy Magic Duo, Cupano plays a blend of classic and folk rock covers and originals across Northeast Pennsylvania, and previously performed live as far as Canada and England.

The West Pittston native went On the Record to discuss his evolution in music and how he has remained successful over the years.

Q: How did you first get involved in music?

A: I started playing and singing at a young age after hearing some fabulous songs that a group called the Beatles were doing. I immediately knew I had to begin writing and singing my own songs, as well as other tunes I really enjoyed.

Q: What do you remember about the first time you performed in public?

A: I still remember my first public show was at the Goodwill Hose Company bazaar in West Pittston, where I lived as a child. What was I paid, you may ask — hot dogs and Pepsi for that gig; but, wow, there was finally a live audience. Since those early days I’ve gone on to perform and tour all over the country as well as Canada and England. I’ve also recorded in several major recording studios and have met and worked with many top name artists.

Q: What is the process like for writing your music? Where do you pull your inspiration from?

A: It’s sometimes difficult to say where some inspirations come from when composing a new original tune. I do know that I wake up almost every morning with a melody going through my head. Most of my songs are written as a result of personal experience, things I see other people going through or my views of where our world is going. My style seems to be very melodic with dominant vocal and lyrical content. It’s just a whole lot of fun. It’s really good therapy.

Q: How have you changed as a musician over the years?

A: I’ve recently received an offer from Paramount Records after submitting a few of my original tunes. I’ve been carefully considering their offer while performing locally. I played on numerous TV shows, both locally and out of state. I’ve also performed live on King’s College Radio 88.5, “Fab Four Hour” hosted by Edd Ranieri. In addition, I’ve had the pleasure of performing on WBRE’s “PA Live.”

Q: How has the NEPA music scene changed over the years?

A: The local music scene has evolved into a somewhat “do more with less” situation, which influenced my decision to concentrate on solo performances as well as doing shows with Gypsy Magic Duo.

Q: Do you have anything else you’d like to add that is important for people to know about you or your music?

A: My set lists include renditions of Beatles classics, folk rock, ballads and some more recent renditions of Great Big World and Shawn Mendes material. I’d like to think I do something for everybody. My emphasis is on delivering a strong vocal with solid guitar rhythms. I also play harmonica, drums, a little keyboards or whatever needs to be done. I do try to sneak in some of my original material also.

— charlotte l. jacobson

Meet David Cupano

Genre: Classic and folk rock

Online: Visit Cupano’s pages on Facebook

and YouTube.

Up next: Friday, June 23, 5 to 8 p.m., Kildare’s Irish Pub, 119 Jefferson Ave., Scranton; Sunday, June 25, 2 to 5 p.m., Bandit’s RoadHouse, 1922 W. Front St., Berwick; Friday, June 30, 8 to 11 p.m., Four Seasons Golf Club, 750 Slocum Ave., Exeter

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

