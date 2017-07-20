More than a feeling – Rock band Boston promises new tunes, sing-along favorites during Scranton stop with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

When the band Boston plays a summer tour, it’s easy to lose yourself in a familiar song, close your eyes and slip away.

The “More Than A Feeling” rockers bring their Hyper Space Tour featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to the Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Tuesday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m.

During a recent phone interview from the road in Canada, Boston guitarist Gary Pihl admitted that playing outdoor venues gives the band a thrill and changes the live experience for both the musicians and the audience.

“You never know what you’re going to get, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s a perfect night, either. We’ve played when it’s really hot or cold or rainy — we’ve had challenging weather,” Pihl said. “It all goes to the vibe of the whole thing. It makes it more memorable, even. It makes it all part of the experience. When you can see the moon or stars when you’re playing, that’s really special.”

With charted hits like “Don’t Look Back” and “Long Time,” Boston promises a night of beloved songs that lets the crowd connect with the band during the performance and show them they’re having a good time.

“The biggest indicator for us is when people start singing along. That’s what makes a live performance so special for me, at least, is standing up onstage and hearing them,” Pihl said. “People ask if we get sick of playing the same songs over and over again, but looking out at people smiling and singing along, there’s that connection. I get choked up sometimes.”

This holds true for the reception he hears the audience grant to Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, whom he often listens to from backstage each night that they share the bill.

“Every night I get to hear Joan sing about how she loves rock and roll, and same thing — the audience sings along,” Pihl said.

With a catalogue that spans more than 40 years and a half-dozen studio albums, Boston’s music tends to cover multiple genres and styles, from hard rock to progressive rock and many finer layers of distinction in between.

“Some songs you might say are simpler, like ‘Smokin’ with that boogie beat and 4 chords in the whole song,” Pihl said. “But then songs like ‘Foreplay,’ with the organ and that three-four time that sounds very classical, Bach could have written that part.”

For the Hyper Space Tour stop in Scranton, the band plans to play all the recognizable hits people know from the radio as well as songs off Boston’s 2013 record, “Life Love & Hope,” not to mention some deep cuts that even longtime devotees haven’t heard in a while.

“(Band founder) Tom (Scholz) invented some new visual effects just for this tour, and it’s pretty spectacular,” Pihl said. “And he’s written some new music, too, so people will hear and see something they’re never experienced before.

“We’re just thrilled to be there and having a good time doing it. It’s infectious what we get from the audience and give back, hopefully,” he added. “Be prepared to sing along, with Joan and with us. People just can’t help themselves.”

— patrice wilding

