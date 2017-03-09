Live Music: March 9 to 15

Clubs
Thursday
Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Gerard Demarco
Gin’s Tavern, Route 107, Factoryville: Q-Ball
J & J Deli, 659 Memorial Highway, Dallas:
Strawberry Jam
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ Fritz and DJ NRG
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: E57 and Days in Transit
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous
Friday
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: No Vacancy
The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: Marilyn Kennedy and Jiggzy
Andy Gavin’s, 1892 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Ron Schoonover
Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Two for the Road
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Halfway To Hell
Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: amRadio
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Steve Corcoran Duo
Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jeffrey James Band
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Mike Philip, Mark DeMayo, Tom McTiernan and Kevin Downey Jr.
Creekside Inn, 406 Route 92, Tunkhannock:
Strawberry Jam
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: John Strasburger
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Zayre Mountain
Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Flatland Ruckus
Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Shelly’s Underground
Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: John Smith
JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Erich & Tyler
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Keet
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Jeff Lewis
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and J.J. Ramirez
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Pat O’Donnell, Chris Coccia
and Mugga
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Stronger Than Dirt
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby
Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: The Wanabees and Kevin Vest
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Booze and Bruise Ball with Beyond Fallen, Royal Hell and the Aegean
Wellington’s Pub & Eatery, Routes 6 and 11, Clarks Summit: Jay Luke
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mitch Fatel, Adam Lucidi and Scott Bruce
The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour
Saturday
279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: J.P. Williams Blues Duo
Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Black Tie Stereo, Eric Rudy and Reach for the Sky
The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: DJ Mark
Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: TakenBack, Fab Three
Ariel View Inn, 1400 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy
Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Dem Guyz
Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Ale House Funk Band, Bogyard Chugg Band, Light Weight, Mace in Dickson, Tom Graham
Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen
Bar Pazzo, 129 N. Washington Ave., Scranton:
John Smith
The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Don Shapelle Duo
Benny’s Sports Bar, 1216 Main St., Peckville: FullCircle
The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Tom Graham, Indigo Moon Brass Band, Panked! and Saturbae Parade Bae
Boozer’s Sports Bar, 635 Main St., Avoca: Facing
the Giants
Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kartune
Bud’s Bar & Grill , 402 N. Main St., Archbald: DJ Dennis
Chet’s Place, 1778 E. Mountain Road, Union Dale: Wallace Brothers Band
The Colliery, 901 Meadow Ave, Scranton: Some Other Guy
Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Jack Bordo, Jim Cullen, EJ the DJ,
the Wanabees
Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Mike Philips, J.J. Ramirez
Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar Ray
Fiddler’s Green Irish Pub, 259 E. State St., Larksville: Pre-Paddy’s Day Show
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Anthony Picataggio
Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton: Brian Dean Moore Band, M80
Honky Tonk Restaurant & Saloon, 763 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Them Boys, Luke Caccetta
Kildare’s, 119 Jefferson Ave., Scranton: DJ Jay Velar and Rich Steele, Madison Avenue, Pink Slip, Jigsaw Johnny, Flaxy Morgan
The Leonard Theater, 335 Adams Ave., Scranton: Southside Bandits, DJ Jay Velar, Lost Dogs
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ
Ryan Kenton
McGrath’s Pub and Eatery, 112 E. Main St., Dalton: Jonny D, Erich Aten and Tyler Crawford, Mace in Dickson, Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band
Mert’s Piano Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: Pat Finnerty, Pat Flynn, Mark Kessinger
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: BStreet Band, Giants of Science, the Third Nut
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Ceol Pipe and Drum Band, DJ Devil Dog, DJ Famous
Par Glass House, 760 Ridge Road, Shickshinny: LMI, Vltrpk, I Trust You To Kill Me, Tusko
Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Cassandra, Soul City, DJ Chris, Mugga
Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton:
DJ Missy
Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Pete Begley, Epic Soul, Kevin Downey Jr.
POSH at the Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: DJ Matt Micaylo
Radisson at Lackawanna Station hotel, 700 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton: DJ WD40, Tribes, Nowhere Slow
Renegades Saloon, 1058 Main St., Newfoundland: Pave the Way, uMan ERA
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Divinity Roxx
Rocky’s Lounge, 141 Jefferson Ave., Scranton: DJ Jason Miller, DJ Nellz
Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Robbie Walsh, Jack Foley
Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Hoopla
The Tauras Club, 106 W. Market St., Scranton: Back Flash
The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton:
Light Weight
Waldorf Park Social Club, 13 Waldorf Lane, Scranton: DJ Pat Dougher
Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mitch Fatel, Adam Lucidi, Scott Bruce
Sunday
Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: The Soul Shakers
Bottlenecks Saloon & Eatery, 3 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Ostrich Hat
CrisNics Irish Pub, 189 Barney St., Wilkes-Barre: The Pickups Duo
Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Parade Day Celebration, Whiskey ‘n Woods Band, Mike Elward and Nick Pilski, Robb Brown
Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo
Omnia Bar Grill and Bottle Shop, 223 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: DJ E Dub, DJ Rich Steele
Monday
Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session
Tuesday
Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Trivia Night
Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke
Wednesday
Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio
The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night
Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith
Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke
O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots
OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke
River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Holly Bowling
Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays
Stir Nightclub & Bar, 41 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke with Tony Piazza
Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night