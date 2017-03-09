Live Music: March 9 to 15

Clubs

Thursday

Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Kartune

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Gerard Demarco

Gin’s Tavern, Route 107, Factoryville: Q-Ball

J & J Deli, 659 Memorial Highway, Dallas:

Strawberry Jam

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ Fritz and DJ NRG

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: E57 and Days in Transit

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: DJ Famous

Friday

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: No Vacancy

The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: Marilyn Kennedy and Jiggzy

Andy Gavin’s, 1892 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Ron Schoonover

Augustine’s Club 17, 518 N. Main St., Old Forge: Two for the Road

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Halfway To Hell

Bartolai Winery, Route 92 and Coolidge Avenue, Falls: amRadio

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Steve Corcoran Duo

Blu Wasabi, 223 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Jeffrey James Band

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: DJ Mike Philip, Mark DeMayo, Tom McTiernan and Kevin Downey Jr.

Creekside Inn, 406 Route 92, Tunkhannock:

Strawberry Jam

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: John Strasburger

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Zayre Mountain

Grotto Pizza, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Flatland Ruckus

Grotto Pizza/Grand Slam Sports Bar, RR 415, Harveys Lake: Shelly’s Underground

Grotto Pizza/Skybox Sports Bar, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Twp.: John Smith

JJ Bridjes Restaurant, 925 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Erich & Tyler

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Keet

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Jeff Lewis

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Somethin’ Else and J.J. Ramirez

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: DJ Chris, Pat O’Donnell, Chris Coccia

and Mugga

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Stronger Than Dirt

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Boomer Happy Hour with Frankie and Toby

Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant: The Wanabees and Kevin Vest

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton: Booze and Bruise Ball with Beyond Fallen, Royal Hell and the Aegean

Wellington’s Pub & Eatery, Routes 6 and 11, Clarks Summit: Jay Luke

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mitch Fatel, Adam Lucidi and Scott Bruce

The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: The 25th Hour

Saturday

279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre: J.P. Williams Blues Duo

Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave., Black Tie Stereo, Eric Rudy and Reach for the Sky

The American Grille at Bomb Bay Cafe, 1044 Main St., Dickson City: DJ Mark

Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: TakenBack, Fab Three

Ariel View Inn, 1400 Lake Ariel Highway, Lake Ariel: Marilyn Kennedy

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Dem Guyz

Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton: Ale House Funk Band, Bogyard Chugg Band, Light Weight, Mace in Dickson, Tom Graham

Bar Louie at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen

Bar Pazzo, 129 N. Washington Ave., Scranton:

John Smith

The Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas: Don Shapelle Duo

Benny’s Sports Bar, 1216 Main St., Peckville: FullCircle

The Bog, 341 Adams Ave., Scranton: Tom Graham, Indigo Moon Brass Band, Panked! and Saturbae Parade Bae

Boozer’s Sports Bar, 635 Main St., Avoca: Facing

the Giants

Breakers at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Kartune

Bud’s Bar & Grill , 402 N. Main St., Archbald: DJ Dennis

Chet’s Place, 1778 E. Mountain Road, Union Dale: Wallace Brothers Band

The Colliery, 901 Meadow Ave, Scranton: Some Other Guy

Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Jack Bordo, Jim Cullen, EJ the DJ,

the Wanabees

Cove Haven Resort, 194 Lakeview Drive, Lakeville: Somethin’ Else, DJ Mike Philips, J.J. Ramirez

Elixir Bistro Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Sugar Ray

Fiddler’s Green Irish Pub, 259 E. State St., Larksville: Pre-Paddy’s Day Show

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Anthony Picataggio

Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton: Brian Dean Moore Band, M80

Honky Tonk Restaurant & Saloon, 763 E. Drinker St., Dunmore: Them Boys, Luke Caccetta

Kildare’s, 119 Jefferson Ave., Scranton: DJ Jay Velar and Rich Steele, Madison Avenue, Pink Slip, Jigsaw Johnny, Flaxy Morgan

The Leonard Theater, 335 Adams Ave., Scranton: Southside Bandits, DJ Jay Velar, Lost Dogs

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: DJ

Ryan Kenton

McGrath’s Pub and Eatery, 112 E. Main St., Dalton: Jonny D, Erich Aten and Tyler Crawford, Mace in Dickson, Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band

Mert’s Piano Bar, 302 Penn Ave., Scranton: Pat Finnerty, Pat Flynn, Mark Kessinger

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: BStreet Band, Giants of Science, the Third Nut

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Ceol Pipe and Drum Band, DJ Devil Dog, DJ Famous

Par Glass House, 760 Ridge Road, Shickshinny: LMI, Vltrpk, I Trust You To Kill Me, Tusko

Paradise Stream Resort, 6213 Carlton Road, Mount Pocono: Cassandra, Soul City, DJ Chris, Mugga

Parker House Tavern, 12 E. Parker St., Scranton:

DJ Missy

Pocono Palace Resort, 5241 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg: Pete Begley, Epic Soul, Kevin Downey Jr.

POSH at the Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: DJ Matt Micaylo

Radisson at Lackawanna Station hotel, 700 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton: DJ WD40, Tribes, Nowhere Slow

Renegades Saloon, 1058 Main St., Newfoundland: Pave the Way, uMan ERA

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Divinity Roxx

Rocky’s Lounge, 141 Jefferson Ave., Scranton: DJ Jason Miller, DJ Nellz

Sidney’s Lounge, 820 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Robbie Walsh, Jack Foley

Skytop Lodge, 1 Skytop Lodge Road, Skytop: Doug Smith Orchestra

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Hoopla

The Tauras Club, 106 W. Market St., Scranton: Back Flash

The V-Spot Bar, 906 Providence Road, Scranton:

Light Weight

Waldorf Park Social Club, 13 Waldorf Lane, Scranton: DJ Pat Dougher

Wise Crackers Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Mitch Fatel, Adam Lucidi, Scott Bruce

Sunday

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: The Soul Shakers

Bottlenecks Saloon & Eatery, 3 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Ostrich Hat

CrisNics Irish Pub, 189 Barney St., Wilkes-Barre: The Pickups Duo

Franklin’s Bar & Grill, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Parade Day Celebration, Whiskey ‘n Woods Band, Mike Elward and Nick Pilski, Robb Brown

Heat Bar & Nightclub, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Not Yo Granny’s Bingo

Omnia Bar Grill and Bottle Shop, 223 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: DJ E Dub, DJ Rich Steele

Monday

Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit: Open jam session

Tuesday

Arlo’s Tavern, 10340 Route 171, Union Dale: Trivia Night

Streamside Bandstand at the Woodlands, 1073 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Streamside Karaoke

Wednesday

Bazil, 1101 Northern Blvd., Clarks Summit: Marko Marcinko Jazz Trio

The Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge, 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Trivia Night

Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton: Open mic with J.R. Huffsmith

Ole Tyme Charley’s Restaurant & Pub, 31 S. River St., Plains Twp.: Karaoke

O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton: Village Idiots

OSE (Oak Street Express), 601 N. Main Ave., Taylor: Speaker Jam Karaoke

River Street Jazz Cafe, 665 N. River St., Plains Twp.: Holly Bowling

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Twp.: Live Music Wednesdays

Stir Nightclub & Bar, 41 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Karaoke with Tony Piazza

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave., Scranton: Trivia Night

