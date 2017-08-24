Lifelong love of music drives folk rocker forward

Katie Hearity, better known as k8, can’t remember her life without music.

“Born making music,” as she described it, Hearity has always strummed the guitar, played the piano or sang “into anything that remotely resembled a microphone.” Today, the singer/songwriter has only begun to make her musical mark on Northeast Pennsylvania and wants everyone to hear her voice. And as her song “Shadows and Smoke” goes, “in the dark in the corner, if you listen real close, you might hear the sound of a song.”

Q: What do you remember about the first time you performed in public?

A: I sang a solo in “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” when I was 6 or 7, I think. I loved it and wanted more but was also kind of shy and awkward about it at first. Even so, I knew it was what I was meant to do in life.

Q: How did you come up with your band name?

A: I was just a kid when I figured out that “Kate” could be “k8.” I was playing one of my favorite Nintendo games at the time, “Skate or Die!,” and I saw some graffiti on one of the walls that said “sk8.” I dropped the “s,” and the rest is history. I still get a lot of people calling me “kay-eight” or “k dash eight,” but everyone gets it when it’s on a license plate. It’s just Kate.

Q: What is the process like for writing your music?

A: For me, every song kind of has its own process. Sometimes I have an idea for the concept of the song first; sometimes I have one lyric that I really like and then build on it from there. Other times, I have the vocal line first. There are parts of the process that are always the same, too. For example, once I have a line or two written, I run through them on repeat until I work out the next line, and the line after that, and so forth.

Q: How have you changed as a musician over the years?

A: I like to think I’m a much better songwriter after all this time and experience. Most importantly, though, I’ve learned how lucky I am to get to make music, and I’m finally having fun with it again. Early on in my career, I found myself always chasing the approval of others — managers, lawyers, record labels, clubs. That can really muddy the water over time and make you forget the reason you started playing in the first place. I do it now because I love it, because it’s my true purpose in life. Having that perspective is everything. When the crowd can sense you love what you’re doing, they will love what you’re doing too. It’s contagious.

Q: What are some of your favorite memories as a musician?

A: I may have too many to fit in this interview. Some highlights include the time I played the keyboards in Clove; the Concert for Karen/Concert for a Cause events; the release party for my first record, “Something Out of Nothing,” in 2004; hearing those songs on the radio for the first time; recording the Days Inn jingle with Bret Alexander and Paul Smith at Saturation Acres; and, most recently, opening for Angaleena Presley at the Kirby Center.

Q: How has the NEPA music scene changed over the years?

A: There have been a lot of changes. I might be dating myself here, but I remember when every club had a stage, sound and light system and a house sound technician. Back then, when you went to a club (or) to see a band play in NEPA, it was like going to a full-blown concert. It seems like a lot of that has faded out in favor of the DJ or acoustic solo/duo projects. There’s still a ton of talent in this area. There are great musicians, singers, songwriters, bands, producers, studios. We still have it all — we just need the people to keep coming out and supporting it.

Q: Who has influenced you over the years?

A: Very early on, I remember country music such as Elvis, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Barbra Mandrell, then, as most ’80s kids did, I slid over to pop music like Michael Jackson, Debbie Gibson and, later, Mariah Carey. When I went to college, I really got into more singer/songwriter, folk rock stuff. The Indigo Girls are undoubtedly one of my biggest influences. A lot of people tell me they can hear it in my music. I really love Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Haim and Clare Bowen right now, too. I listen to a lot of different stuff, but anything with a good hook usually does it for me.

Q: What is the biggest challenge you have to face?

A: I think my biggest challenge is maintaining the business side of being a musician. Of course, I’d much rather be writing or performing all the time, but you have to book shows and studio dates, update your website, try to stay relevant in social media and track all of your income/expenses for taxes. The business stuff can be a lot.

Q: What are your future goals for music?

A: At this point in my career, I want to continue performing and really hone in on my songwriting. I’d love to write a song that got picked up by a major artist somewhere along the way. That would be pretty cool. For me, my very favorite thing has always been the songwriting.

–by Samantha Stanich

