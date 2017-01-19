Indoor Adventure

Escape winter blues with new experiences

When the winter doldrums kick in, some people make their way outdoors for fun in the snow.

But for those who prefer to stay warm indoors, Northeast Pennsylvania offers plenty of ways to stay entertained and engaged during the coldest part of the year.

Weekend Times takes a look at some of the creative and cozy ways to beat your cabin fever and post-holiday blues.

Art therapy

Whether you maintain a practiced hand or never picked up a brush, group paint nights are a trendy way to delve into the art world.

Spirited Art Scranton, 253 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Dickson City (in the Fashion Mall shopping plaza), boasts a robust calendar that includes sketching/drawing lessons, “Mommy and Me” classes as well as “tween,” family and fundraising events. Private parties for birthdays, reunions and other special occasions can be arranged for groups big or small. The studio provides all materials and helpful instruction, and guests are invited to take snacks and beverages. For more information, visit myspiritedart.com/scranton or call 570-507-1560.

Many fine art galleries offer guided instruction for novice or advanced artists, too. AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave., hosts drawing socials Sundays from 6 to 10 p.m., and Tuesday night figure drawing from 7 to 9 each week. ArtWorks Gallery & Studio, 503 Lackawanna Ave., offers classes for adults with special needs, including sculpture, print-making, mixed media, drawing and painting. For more information, visit

artworksnepa.com or call 570-207-1815.

Plenty of bars and restaurants also offer special paint-night events, so check for more local art events frequently.

Splash around

The weather outside is frightful, but indoor water parks across Northeast Pennsylvania offer warm temps and year-long pool play.

Visit H20ooohh!! in Lake Harmony, a family water park adjacent to the Galleria at Split Rock Resort that features five body, tube and raft slides; a wavepool; activity pool and more. Visit splitrockresort.com/waterpark for booking and information.

Camelback Resort in Tannersville is home to Aquatopia, which houses 13 tube-, body-, mat-, bowl- and aqua-launch capsule slides as well as several “kiddie” slides. Go to

camelbackresort.com for rates, hours and reservations.

Great Wolf Lodge in Scotrun offers numerous options in its indoor water park, where guests can enjoy a lazy river, slideboarding, raft rides and body-drop tubes plus cabanas. Visit greatwolf.com/poconos for more information.

Kalahari Resort in Pocono Manor has its own indoor water park set beneath a retractable roof. Experience the water roller coaster, lazy river and various kids’ areas spread over 100,000 square feet. Visit

kalahariresorts.com/pennsylvania.

Find the exit

Escape rooms are an up-and-coming experience-based, immersive group activity that have taken hold of NEPA. Electric City Escape, housed in the historic Scranton Electric Building, 507 Linden St., is described as a place of “physical adventure games, where players are locked in a room and have to find clues, break codes and open locks in a series of puzzles within 60 minutes in order to win.” The Scranton location offers several spins on this premise for $25 per person, including “Escape the Art Gallery” for two to eight people and “Escape the PI’s Office” for two to six people. New in January are “Escape No. 109 Mine” for two to eight people and “NEPA Virus” for larger groups of 10 to 30. To register or learn more, contact mail@electriccityescape.com or 570-862-8858.

Or, try PA Escape Rooms, 350 Main St., Dickson City, where a Game Master watches guests via camera to help with hints if they get stuck in Pirates Cove, KAOS or The Heist scenarios. Admission is $25 and open to all ages and abilities. Visit www.paescaperooms.com or call 570-382-8902 for booking and more information.

— patrice wilding

