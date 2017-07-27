Gujarati to-go – City resident realizes dream to provide Indian family recipes for take-out at Shiv Shakti Chaat House

Rita Patel managed a small Ash Street grocery for eight years before she made the leap into opening her own restaurant space elsewhere in town.

It was the fulfillment of a longtime dream for the city resident, whose love for cooking fed her vision of sharing generations of family recipes with the people of Scranton.

Since February 2016, Shiv Shakti Chaat House, 801 N. Washington Ave., has given Patel the freedom to invite customers in for a taste of Indian Gujarati dishes. With help from several members of her family in the kitchen, including her husband, Sunil, and her parents and uncle, Patel cooks up the traditional “fast food” of her heritage.

“It’s mostly traditional Indian snacks, like you would get on any street in India,” explained Patel’s 17-year-old daughter, Dazi, who manages the Shiv Shakti Facebook page and helps with register duties.

“I like cooking, and there’s no space around here that does this,” Patel added, explaining the grab-and-go food differs greatly from the other Indian food restaurants found locally, which invite guests to sit down for full entrees.

“It’s a small town, and we don’t want the competition. So everybody gets the business,” Patel said. “Nobody else makes it like this.”

The limited menu can be found on boards at the counter of the small convenience store, which is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food can be ordered from noon to 8 p.m. each day, either called in over the phone in advance or in person for takeout or dining in among the 12 seats found on the second floor of the shop.

Each dish is vegetarian, and special vegan orders are welcome. Prepared with fresh produce and fragrant Indian spices, the “snack food” is still quite filling.

The Vegetable Biryani is like a spicy rice dish, combining several varieties of vegetables with rice and Indian spices. The Samosas —a kind of stuffing of green peas, potato, onion, spices, coriander and all-purpose flour, deep-fried — are labor-intensive, Dazi admitted, but make for a delicious treat.

The biggest customer favorite is the Samosa Chaat, Dazi said, which is two samosas crushed with chickpea gravy and topped with a sweet yogurt, green and tamarind chutneys, fresh onion and coriander. The Lassi, a sweet, dessert-like yogurt drink, provides a refreshing, cool counter to the flavorful dishes.

Shiv Shakti offers catering and has so far maintained a perfect rating on its Facebook page, where Patel encourages customers, especially first-timers, to review the food once they try it.

“She always wanted to open a restaurant, so I’m very proud of her that she got to do this finally,” Dazi said. “Not a lot of people know us yet. The best-case scenario would be more people trying it, because it makes my mom really happy.”

“I feel proud. People tell me my food is good,” Patel said.

— patrice wilding

Shiv Shakti Chaat House

Address: 801 N. Washington Ave., Scranton

Phone: 570-866-9376

Established: February 2016

Owners: Rita and Sunil Patel

Hours: The restaurant portion is open Tuesdays through Sundays, noon to 8 p.m.; the convenience store is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Mondays.

Online: See the menu on the Facebook page.

