Full Steam Ahead – Train-related activities abound during Labor Day weekend

Tom Nemeth’s mom used to tell him how he’d peer over the side of his baby carriage to watch a passing train.

He outgrew the carriage but not his interest in railroading.

Next weekend, the editor and publisher of Railpace magazine serves as grand marshal for Railfest, Steamtown National Historic Site’s annual celebration of railroading. He felt flattered when he learned of the honor a few weeks ago, knowing past grand marshals include railroad presidents and late businessman Albert Boscov.

“I was rather surprised and kind of honored, because it was like, ‘Me? What did I ever do for Steamtown that merited that?’” said Nemeth, a retired packaging engineer who lives in Greentown.

In 1982, he and two friends started Railpace just for fun, focusing on prototype railroading in the Northeast. Nemeth estimated the monthly publication has about 6,000 readers, although it had a bigger audience during the heyday of hobby shops.

As part of Railfest, which takes place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the historic site, Lackawanna Avenue and Cliff Street, Scranton, Nemeth will share some of his photographs of Steamtown. They range from past Railfests to visiting trains to the attraction’s move from Vermont to Scranton in 1984. Nemeth also will participate in Saturday’s 10 a.m. ceremony to open Railfest, which this year has the theme “Transition from Steam to Diesel.”

But railroad fans can start the celebration early with other train-related activities in the area. On Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m., Lackawanna Historical Society will present two railroading movies — “Unstoppable” and “Under Siege 2: Dark Territory” — at Circle Drive-In, 1911 Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Dickson City. Admission is $7.

The next night, in conjunction with Scranton’s First Friday Art Walk, the Johnny Cash Experience featuring David Stone will give a free concert from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in Steamtown’s theater. Stone will return for Railfest, performing both days as the site demonstrates the “ring of fire,” a method of replacing locomotive tires using flame.

Other special programs and activities at Steamtown include a World War I presentation, exhibits by Dennis Livesly and Mark Perry, and rides on specialty cars in the rail yard. Steamtown also will run a diesel-driven excursion to Moscow from 12:30 p.m. to 3; tickets prices vary and include park admission.

Additionally, guests can meet “Miss Phoebe Snow,” hear folk music by singer Jay Smar, see demonstrations and check out a 1925 Whitcomb gasoline-powered locomotive.

Children’s attractions, meanwhile, include rides on a 1/8-inch-scale steam train, a photo booth, magicians and train layouts.

“Folks who live in New Jersey may ride trains into and from work each day and see them out there, but they can’t get close to them,” Steamtown spokesman Bill Nalevanko said. “Here, you can get up close and personal to see not only the equipment but (also) meet with people who actually run the equipment. It’s a great opportunity for families, too, to experience downtown Scranton.”

On Saturday, the Lackawanna & Wyoming Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society will hold a night photography session for up to 75 people to take pictures of three railroad scenes lit and staged by Steve Barry of Railfan & Railroad Magazine. Orientation starts at 7:15 p.m. with photos from 8 to 10. Tickets are $25, available at project3713.com.

Railfest makes up just part of a busy weekend in the city. Across the Steamtown parking lot, Electric City Trolley Museum will run additional trolley trips along the Laurel Line. A free County of Lackawanna Transit System shuttle will move visitors among Steamtown; the Scranton Iron Furnaces, 159 Cedar Ave.; and La Festa Italiana on Lackawanna County Courthouse Square during Steamtown’s hours.

Nemeth looks forward to meeting a lot of people at Railfest.

“You see some people you do know,” he said. “It’s a nice venue to get together with friends and people you haven’t seen in a long time, because a lot of rail enthusiasts go there.”

Nalevanko said people enjoy doing something over the last summer holiday weekend, which has turned Railfest into one of the park’s biggest events.

“Come, bring the family and have a great time,” he said.

