Fringe benefits – Annual festival spreads arts across Scranton

For a weekend, experience life on the fringe.

Scranton Fringe Festival takes to stages across the downtown now through Sunday, Oct. 1. The performing arts festival co-founded by Elizabeth Bohan and Conor O’Brien takes after the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which began in 1947 and whose model spread across the world.

In its third year, the Scranton festival contains more than 35 performances featuring artists from near and far across a variety of artforms, from dramas and comedies to experimental revivals to dance- and movement-based art. With so many things to do, see and experience, Weekend Times put together a guide to help navigate the sights and sounds of Scranton Fringe Festival.

Must-see shows

Fringe co-founder Elizabeth Bohan suggested the shows you shouldn’t miss this weekend.

“White Rabbit Red Rabbit” is an unrehearsed piece written by Nassim Soleimanpour that requires no set and no direction. As a conscientious objector who refused to take part in mandatory military service, Soleimanpour was forbidden to leave his home country of Iran and used this isolation in writing the piece. The actors will receive the show’s script as they walk on stage, giving audiences a once-in-a-lifetime performance. Shows: Thursday and Saturday, Sept. 28 and 30, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m., AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave.

“What You Want,” a dance and movement piece presented by Alyssa Noble and Allie Pfeffer, follows two young people learning to work through their lives in spite of the other’s expectations and advice. Each choreographer created overlapping solos for the other but left enough room for the dancer to make her own decisions on stage. Shows: Saturday, Sept. 30, 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m., Peoples Security Bank Theater at Lackawanna College, 501 Vine St.

“Chris and Gavin’s Campaign for Broadway Spectacular” is a musical comedy about two out-of-work musical theater actors who campaign to get themselves “elected” to Broadway. Through musical numbers and sketches, the actors explore (and poke fun at) what it takes to be an actor. Shows: Friday, Sept. 29, 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 3 p.m., Shopland Hall at Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave.

The essentials

Scranton Fringe Festival takes place across 10 venues downtown through Sunday, Oct. 1, closing with a free, all-ages wrap party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave. Performances start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, and Friday, Sept. 29, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. Tickets are $10 for each show at the door. With a Fringe Button, that price drops to $7.

Fringe Buttons are $5, cash only, and can be purchased at Scranton Fringe headquarters at AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave., and participating partners. Proceeds from button sales benefit the festival, and button-holders also receive discounts and deals at participating local businesses through the end of 2017.

Button partners Adezzo, 515 Center St.

Analog Culture, 349 N. Washington Ave.

Bar Pazzo, 131 N. Washington Ave.

Cafe Sevda, 323 N. Washington Ave.

Comics on the Green, 307 N. Washington Ave.

Coney Island Lunch, 515 Lackawanna Ave.

Daisy Collective, 328 Penn Ave.

DaVinci Pizza, 515 Linden St.

Duffy Accessories, 218 Linden St.

Embassy Vinyl, 352 Adams Ave.

The Keys, 244 Penn Ave.

Northern Light Espresso Bar, 536 Spruce St.

Note Fragrances, 401 Spruce St.

On&On, 1138 Capouse Ave.

RD Blow Dry Bar and Salon, 324 Penn Ave.

Steamtown Hot Yoga, 121 N. Washington Ave.

Terra Preta, 222 Wyoming Ave.

Whiskey Dick’s, 308 N. Washington Ave.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

