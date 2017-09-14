Fireplace Restaurant heats up Tunkhannock through decades

Walking into the warm wood and quaintly decorated interior of the Fireplace Restaurant in Tunkhannock feels like a step into a rustic lodge or historic inn.

People come for the hospitality and atmosphere, but they stay and return for the hearty, traditional American food, homemade desserts and hefty portions that have kept the eatery in business since 1968.

Owners Dan and Laura Yale have a long history with the Fireplace. He started working there as a dishwasher at 15, while she shared many meals with her family there as a young girl.

The Yales took over as owners about 12 years ago after Dan Yale climbed the chain of command through stops in the kitchen and front of house. Now the couple, who both grew up in nearby one-room schoolhouses, focuses on continuing the legacy of the restaurant that’s become a second home to them.

“I’ve worked a long time, keeping the reputation going,” Dan Yale said.

“That’s why it’s so awesome to have the Fireplace,” his wife added. “It’s so iconic.”

The original octagonshaped dining room was updated in the mid-1970s with additional rooms built with local barn wood, while Dan Yale completed more structural renovations and moved the restrooms upstairs to be more handicapped accessible when he took over.

What hasn’t changed is the relaxed dining atmosphere or the quality and consistency of the food served there.

“I tweaked things as I went along and added on daily specials, but we’re still famous for our prime ribs, steaks, seafood dishes and tender beef medallions,” Dan Yale said.

Another standout on the menu is Laura’s Grilled Chicken Salad, which pairs Romaine lettuce with glazed walnuts, grilled pineapple, strawberries, dried cranberries and feta cheese, topped with a fruity, creamy poppyseed dressing.

“That seals the deal,” Laura Yale said of the dressing. “They call that a ‘plate-licker.’ And it started from a recipe in our own kitchen at home.”

Other popular dishes include Shrimp Bisque, the full selection of hand-formed burgers and fresh-baked desserts, including cobblers, fruit pies, rice pudding, apple crisp and the signature pumpkin bread.

“The menu is one of the most extensive in the area,” Laura Yale said. “I call it our novel, because we’re always writing the next chapter.”

In addition to its much-requested Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri (called the “Route 6 Cooler” on the menu and served in a pint mason jar), the Fireplace also keeps plenty of local wines and beers on tap. Supporting other local small businesses is important to the owners.

“Growing up here, I know the plight of the farmer,” Laura Yale said. “It’s important when you come from a small town. It’s an honor to have a small business here.”

The restaurant seats up to about 130 guests at a time and can be booked for private parties in addition to offering on- and off-site catering. But for the true Fireplace experience, Laura Yale said diners can’t do better than the service found in-house.

“One of the coolest things about this place is everybody has a memory of it. It breaks my heart when people say, ‘She’s just a waitress.’ It’s an art form. Not everyone can be a server,” she said. “We like (customers) to feel at home here. We have about 45 employees, and I call them our ‘Fireplace family,’ with my husband at the helm keeping us all going.”

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Fireplace Restaurant

Address: 6157 Route 6, Tunkhannock

Phone: 570-836-9662 or 570-836-3579

Owners: Dan and Laura Yale

Cuisine: Traditional American

Hours: Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

