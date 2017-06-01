Fight Night – ‘WWE Raw’ returns to area after near decade-long absence with Superstar champ Alexa Bliss

When “WWE Raw” last rolled through Northeast Pennsylvania, women wrestlers were referred to as “Divas” and no woman had ever held two women’s division titles.

Neither statement applies to Alexa Bliss, who will appear on “Raw” on Monday, June 5, during the show’s first stop in the region in nearly a decade at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Twp.Tickets start at $18 and are available at ticketmaster.com, the arena box office, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Bliss, who was selected for the roster of “SmackDown Live!” last July during WWE’s draft, won the blue brand’s women’s title before she moved to the company’s other weekly live show, “Raw,” as part of the Superstar Shake-up in April. Later that month, Bliss cemented herself in the WWE history books when she won the Raw Women’s Championship and became the first woman to hold both the SmackDown and Raw Women’s titles.

“It’s amazing and something that will go down in history,” Bliss, known as Alexis “Lexi” Kaufman outside the ring, said during a recent phone interview from Orlando, Florida. “It’s awesome to have this opportunity WWE has given to me, and I couldn’t be anymore thankful. And I’ve never made history before, either, so it’s definitely amazing.”

Bliss also is a Superstar, just like her male counterparts on the roster, another change WWE made in 2016 during what was dubbed as the “Women’s Revolution,” where more emphasis was put on women wrestlers and their talent and matches. Gone are the days of 30-seconds-long women’s matches for the pink butterfly-emblazoned Diva’s Championship belt.

Though Bliss said she was not part of the “Four Horsewomen” (Superstars Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley) who worked to usher in the new era of women’s talent, Bliss follows their lead.

“It’s our turn to take it to the next level of the revolution,” said Bliss, who signed to WWE’s developmental property NXT in 2013. “We’re constantly stepping our game up. Every time I’m out in that ring, I take every opportunity and just try to run with it.”

A lifelong athlete, Bliss competed in kickboxing, track and professional bodybuilding and also was a gymnast and cheerleader. The latter two helped with Bliss’ air and body awareness in the ring, but she admits there’s no sport like pro wrestling.

“(Cheer) and gymnastics helped that, absolutely, but nothing can ever prepare you for what your body goes through in the ring,” she said. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Bliss, a bad guy, (or “heel”) will defend her title against good guy (or “face”) Bayley, whom she said she loves to work with, the day before the stop in Wilkes-Barre. The pair are feuding and Bayley is known for hugging her opponents while Bliss is known for her attitude and sass. Though Bliss was hesitant to play the villain, she quickly settled into the role.

“It’s so much easier to get people to hate you than to like you,” she said, laughing. “It’s so much more fun.”

Bliss’s work in WWE is far from done. She feels excited to be part of the new generation of Superstars who continue the evolution of women’s wrestling. For girls who want to follow in the footsteps of Bliss and her fellow women on the roster, she advised not to be discouraged if success doesn’t come right away, and echoed the sentiments a coach once gave to her.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” she said. “Learn the process and respect the process and love the process.”

