Fashion fundraiser aims to help floral programs blossom

A good cause is always in vogue, and so fashionistas and philanthropists alike will gather for a common purpose at Fashion & Compassion, a fundraiser to benefit the Greenhouse Project’s community programs.

The event functions as a marketplace with a variety of local vendors, and Scranton native and celebrity stylist Marni Senofonte will be curate her must-have looks for the season and talk about her career working with the likes of Beyoncé, Ciara, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill.

Tickets are $25 through eventbrite.com and include light fare and a cash bar. Proceeds from the event benefit Greenhouse Project program Petal Share PA, which aims to grow a healthy, sustainable community by repurposing donated flowers. The Greenhouse Project’s other efforts include horticulture therapy for elderly and vulnerable community members and creating a multi-generational space in Nay Aug Park.

Senofonte rose to prominence in her field after a stint as designer Norma Kamali’s assistant and working partnerships with brands such as Gucci, Roberto Cavalli and more. She maintains a large international audience on her popular Instagram account, @marnixmarni, where she models high-end fashions. Her mother, Kathee Sonofonte, spearheads Petal Share PA as its program director and brought her daughter into the fold to make the event a marquis happening.

Fashion & Compassion also is a NEPA Match Day event, with a guarantee from Scranton Area Community Foundation to match proceeds up to $1,000.

— patrice wilding

If you go

What: Fashion & Compassion fundraiser featuring guest speaker and celebrity stylist Marni Senofonte

When: Friday, April 28, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: POSH at the Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave.

Details: Tickets are $25, available at eventbrite.com, and include light fare, cash bar and a vendor marketplace. Proceeds benefit the Greenhouse Project’s program Petal Share PA and horticulture therapy for elderly and vulnerable community members.

