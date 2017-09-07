Fab 5 – September 7, 2017

1. Craft beer festival

Guests can sample food and drink from seven breweries and 10 eateries from across Northeast Pennsylvania at the Cooperage on Tap, an inaugural craft beer festival set for Saturday, Sept. 9.

The 21-and-older festival runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cooperage, 1030 N. Main St., Honesdale, and raises money for the Cooperage Project. Participating breweries include Here & Now Brewing Co., Irving Cliff Brewery, Iron Hart Brewing, Jam Room Brewing Co., Second District Brewing Co., Shrewd Fox Brewery and Wallenpaupack Brewing Co. Guests can grab food from Alley Whey Eatery, Anthill Farm Kitchen, Branko’s Patisserie du Jour, Calkins Creamery, Dyberry Forks, Here & Now, Hop Barons, Irving Cliff, Moka Origins, Wallenpaupack Brewing and Willow River Gallery & Cafe, while Black and Brass Coffee Roasting Co. and Loose Leaf Pages will serve drinks.

Tickets are $35 for tasters and $25 for non-tasters, available at eventsprout.com. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

2. NEPA Yoga Festival

Montage Mountain hosts the Northeastern Pennsylvania Fall Yoga Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. With events ranging from yoga workshops, meditation, open waterpark and even a yoga with dogs class, the festival aims to cleanse participants’ bodies of negativity and help them attain the best versions of themselves.

Presented by Nearme Yoga and Chelsea

Manganaro, the festival also includes numerous vendors, live music, motivational speakers and kid-friendly events.

Visit nepayogafestival.com for more information and tickets.

3. Nicholson Bridge Day

Nicholson Bridge Day commemorates the 102nd anniversary of its namesake bridge, aka the Tunkhannock Viaduct, on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event on Nicholson’s Main Street begins with a flag salute and national anthem at 9 a.m. and continues with a talent show, bands, carriage rides, face painting, raffles and a chicken barbecue. More than 60 food, craft, antiques and other vendors will line the road, and children can learn about fire safety at the Fire Hall. Nicholson Women’s Club organizes the event. For more information, call 570-942-6747 or 570-942-4191.

4. Anthra-Sight Art

Denis Yanashot’s sculpture exhibit “Anthra-Sight,” which focuses on Northeast Pennsylvania’s anthracite coal industry, opens Friday, Sept. 8, in University of Scranton’s Hope Horn Gallery, Hyland Hall, Linden Street and Jefferson Avenue. A gallery lecture hosted by the artist takes place in Hyland Hall Room 228 from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by the public reception in the gallery on the fourth floor from 6 to 8.

Yanashot, a Scranton native, grew up near an abandoned processing center for anthracite coal, and he combines antique tools with materials found near the site, including coal silt and scrap metal, to create a visual narrative of the region’s industrial past. The exhibit will remain on display through Friday, Oct. 6. For more information, visit scranton.edu/academics/hope-horn-gallery.

5. Andrew Dice Clay

Comedian Andrew Dice Clay takes the stage at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono on Friday, Sept. 8. The 21-and-older show starts at 8 p.m. in Gypsies Lounge.

Known for his brash and even controversial act, the 59-year-old rose to fame in the late 1980s and saw several of his comedy CDs reach gold and platinum status through the years. Clay’s shows have sold out Madison Square Garden, and he has starred in such shows as “Entourage” and “Vinyl” and films including “Blue Jasmine.” Tickets are $65 and $55. Visit mountairycasino.com for more details.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

