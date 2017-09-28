Fab 5 – September 28, 2017

1. The Midtown Men

Featuring some of the Tony Award-winning stars of “Jersey Boys,” the Midtown Men return to Northeast Pennsylvania for a performance at Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono, on Friday, Sept. 29.

Consisting of Tony winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and Tony nominee J. Robert Spencer, original stars of the hit Broadway musical, the group celebrates and sings the best hits of the ’60s, from the Beatles and the Beach Boys to Frank Valli and the Four Seasons. The group has performed several times in the area, including Scranton in 2013, Wilkes-Barre in 2014 and Plains Twp. in 2015.

The 21-and-older show begins at 8 p.m. in Gypsies Lounge. Tickets are $55 and $65, available at

mountairycasino.com.

2. Swingin’ in NEPA

The Creative and Performing Arts Academy at the Ritz Theater, 222 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, will hold Swingin’ in NEPA on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 7 to 11 p.m.

The event is for beginner and experienced dancers with a beginner class running from 7 to 8. The night will feature live music from the Gin Canaries jazz band from 8 to 11. Guests are encouraged to don ’40s and ’50s attire but also can come as they are. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Parking for the BYOB event is available for $5 in the lot across from the theater and on the street for free.

3. Matthew West

Four-time Grammy nominee Matthew West will perform Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The Christian recording artist released such hits as “Grace Wins,” “Hello, My Name Is” and “The Motions.” His last album, “Live Forever,” debuted at the top of Billboard’s Christian sales chart.

Singer Jordan Feliz will join him for the show. Feliz has been nominated for numerous Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, including new artist of the year. He released his first album, “The River,” in April 2016.

Tickets are $25.50, $27.50, $37.50, $78 and $93, plus fees, and are available at the box office, 570-826-1100 and kirbycenter.org.

4. Release parties for two local bands

Scranton-based rock band Family Animals will release its new album, “Don’t Expect A Climax,” with a party Saturday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m. at O’Leary’s Pub, 514 Ash St., Scranton. Additionally, Black Tie Stereo will release its second EP, “DoYOU” at the Radisson Hotel on Friday, Sept. 29 starting at 8:30.

Established in 2008, Family Animals consists of Jesse Viola on guitar and vocals, Anthony Viola on drums and vocals, and Frank DeSando on bass and vocals. The band draws on genres of classic and punk rock, making for a grungy sound like Talking Heads gone punk, and has released four albums with its latest release,“I Must Have Missed It,” coming in 2015.

Black Tie Stereo is a pop-rock band made up of Stephen Murphy on keyboard and vocals, George Pachucy on drums, Aaron Kovalich on bass and Jesse Morvan on guitar and horns. The Scranton-based band formed in 2014 and released its first self-titled EP that year. A group described as a cross between the Killers and My Chemical Romance, Black Tie Stereo is known for its high-energy and dynamic shows.

Admission for the Family Animals release is free, and admission for the Black Tie Stereo release is $10 in advance with CD included and $5 at the door. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com

5. Steve Smith and Vital Information

Former Journey drummer Steve Smith will perform at the Radisson with jazz group Vital Information NYC on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Best known for performing with the rock band Journey, Smith began leading the jazz-rock fusion group Vital Information in 1983. Since its beginning, the group has recorded multiple albums, and Smith has performed with many famous jazz artists as well as rejoining Journey in 2016 for its induction to the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the performance are $25 general admission, $45 gold seating, and $10 for students, available at the box office.

