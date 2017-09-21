Fab 5 – September 21, 2017

Jump, Jive an’ Jazz!

The sounds of jazz will fill Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave., on Sunday, Sept. 24.

“Jump, Jive an’ Jazz!” at 6:30 p.m. in the grand ballroom and features music from Patrick Marcinko Jr.’s Upper Valley Winds Big Band, Bob Dorough’s Schoolhouse Rock & All That Jazz, Michelle Oram with jazz-tap percussionist Jenn Rose and the Jazz-Art Group.

Tickets are $25, available at the box office, sccmt.org and 570-344-1111. Visit sccmt.org for more information.

Science of Brewing

Lacawac Sanctuary & Biological Field Station hosts “Science of Brewing: A Beer, Wine and Spirits Tasting Event” on Friday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Boiler Room event space of Hawley Silk Mill, 8 Silk Mill Drive. Tickets are $25, and proceeds benefit the Lake Ariel sanctuary.

The event features tastings of beer, wine and spirits from Wallenpaupack Brewing Co. of Hawley, Wood Winery of Madison Twp. and Philadelphia-based distiller Jacquin’s. There also will be food pairings, live entertainment from 30 Pack Lite and a cash bar.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lacawac.org.

Death Is a Cabaret’

A Pennsylvania theater troupe trades the stage for the cemetery this weekend.

REV Theatre Company presents “Death Is a Cabaret Ol’ Chum: A Graveyard Cabaret,” a night of scares, comedy and music in Forest Hill Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue and Forest Hill Cemetery Road, Dunmore. Performances take place Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the show moves to Sunday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m.

First performed at the Philadelphia FringeArts festival, “Death Is a Cabaret” offers a traditional cabaret experience in a real graveyard, featuring music from artists ranging from Sonny & Cher and Cole Porter to Bessie Smith and the Scissor Sisters. The hour-long show stars Rudy Caporaso, Scranton actor Sandy D’Oria and Hannah Wolff.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors at the door. For details, visit revtheatrecompany.org.

Rummage sale

Search for hidden treasures, participate in raffles, enjoy the food, and pay it all forward at SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church’s seventh annual rummage sale.

The rummage sale runs all day from Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24, in St. Cyril’s School Gym, 133 River St., Olyphant. In addition to checking out various items up for grabs, visitors can pick up some refreshments and buy tickets for raffle baskets.

The sale benefits the parish, and any unsold merchandise is donated to local charities and nonprofit organizations. For details, call the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw at 570-489-2271 or Lauren Telep at 570-383-0319 or 646-241-9443.

‘The Glass Menagerie’

Tennessee Williams’ beloved play returns to the local stage at the hands of the University of Scranton Players.

The college theatrical troupe presents the drama Fridays, Sept. 22 and 29, and Saturdays, Sept. 23 and 30, at 8 p.m. and Sundays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. in the Royal Theatre, Joseph M. McDade Center for Literary and Performing Arts. Tickets are $10 adults and $7 staff, students and seniors, available at the box office, thescrantonplayers.com and 570-941-4318. Tickets during the second weekend are free for first-year students.

The story focuses on the Wingfield family through the lens of Tom Wingfield’s memories. The cast includes Conor Hurley as Tom, West Scranton High School graduate Ali Basalyga as Amanda Wingfield, Wyoming Area Secondary Center graduate Victoria Pennington as Laura Wingfield and Nicolas Gangone as the gentleman caller.

Visit thescrantonplayers.com for details.

