Fab 5 – September 14, 2017

1. NEPA Valley Wine Train

The Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce and Steamtown National Historic Site, Scranton, present the NEPA Valley Wine Train on two Saturdays, Sept. 16 and 23, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Tickets to the 21-and-older excursion are $50 in advance, available by calling the chamber at 570-282-1690. The train departs from the Carbondale train platform on Mill Street.

The event features wine and food tastings with music by Chris Mullineaux and history tidbits by local historian S. Robert Powell. The train will stop at four train platforms, where guests can enjoy wine and food pairings. The trip ends in Dickson City. Propst Transportation will provide rides back to Carbondale.

Space is limited. For more information, visit carbondalechamber.org.

2. NEPA Vegfest

An inaugural festival aims to offer a healthy day out.

NEPA Vegfest takes place Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Schautz Memorial Stadium, 1209 Prescott Ave., Scranton, and aims to promote wellness, compassion and good, healthy food.

Vegfest will feature dozens of craft and food vendors plus artists, music, yoga, fitness and wellness activities, and more. The event benefits the Farmhouse Sanctuary, a local nonprofit animal shelter.

Admission is free. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

3. Welcoming Scranton

United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania will hold the first Welcoming Scranton celebration on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Connors Park, 515 Orchard St.

The free event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and aims to bring together long-time local residents with new members of the community to further cross-cultural understanding and acceptance. Activities include yoga, interactive art, origami, story time, bingo, face painting and dance.

The national nonprofit Welcoming America encourages inclusivity in communities. For more information, visit

welcomingamerica.org or the event’s Facebook page.

4. Electric City Music Conference

The Electric City Music Conference returns to Scranton for a fourth year to celebrate the musicians of Northeast Pennsylvania.

The conference opens with a red carpet event and the fourth annual Steamtown Music Awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at the V-Spot, 906 Providence Road, Scranton. A tribute to local rock artist Jane Train, who died in August, will feature Behind the Grey with Zhach Kelsch and R.J. Scouton.

On Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, the conference shifts gears to performances by more than 150 bands at venues across the city. Spots include Backyard Ale House, the Keys Beer & Spirits, the Bog, New Penny Lounge, the V-Spot, Thirst T’s Bar & Grill in Olyphant, Irish Wolf Pub, Whiskey Dick’s, Levels, the Vault and AFA Gallery. The gallery also will host a free breakfast plus panels, mentoring sessions, workshops and more on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit electriccitymusicconference.com or the conference’s Facebook page for more information.

5. Family Fall Fun Festival

The 15th annual Family Fall Fun Festival to benefit the Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania takes place Sunday, Sept. 17, from 3-8 p.m. at Waldorf Park, 13 Waldorf Lane, Scranton.

The rain-or-shine event includes a Kiddie Korner with children’s activities from 3-6 p.m. as well as basket raffles, 50/50, bake sale, entertainment from East Coast Trio, the Wanabees and more. A buffet will be available from 3-6 p.m. and grilled sandwiches will be served from 6-7 p.m..

Tickets will be available at the door and are $20 for adults and $5 for children 4 to 12. Admission is free for children 3 and younger. Each child will receive five free tickets to play in the Kiddie Korner.

For details, call Mari or Holly at 570-207-0825.

