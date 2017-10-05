Fab 5 – October 5, 2017

1. Richard Gere Film Festival

Actor and activist Richard Gere will attend a film festival in his honor in Montrose over Columbus Day weekend. Montrose Restoration Committee will show nine of Gere’s films to raise money to repair and restore Montrose Theater’s marquee. Gere will introduce a screening of “Pretty Woman” on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Montrose Area Junior-Senior High School, 75 Meteor Way, Montrose, and will stop by one or two other screenings unannounced. The committee will show the remaining films at the theater, 38 Public Ave.: “An Officer and a Gentleman,” Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.; “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale,” Oct. 7, 11 a.m.; “Time Out of Mind,” Oct. 7, 2 p.m.; “Norman,” Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m.; “Chicago,” Oct. 8, 4 p.m.; “Runaway Bride,” Oct. 8, 7 p.m.; “Yanks,” Monday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m.; and “The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” Oct. 9, 4 p.m.

Tickets for “Pretty Woman” are $30 for general admission and $15 for students, and tickets for remaining films are $20, plus fees. They are available at montroserestorationcommittee.org and Butler’s Pantry, South Main Street, Montrose.

2. ARK-Fest An all-ages concert hosted by charity organization ARK Helps will be held Sunday, Oct. 8, at Creekside Grove, 3885 Route 374, Lenoxville. ARK-Fest will benefit victims of an Aug. 27 fire on Main Street in Forest City. Entertainment includes Bright Shiny Objects at 2 p.m.; the Wanabees, 3; Katie Evans & Candi Vee, 4; Dashboard Mary, 5; and Halfway To Hell, an AC/DC tribute act, 6. The event also will feature food, vendors and raffles. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 at the door. A roundtrip shuttle is available for $5 and departs Carbondale at 12:30 p.m. and Forest City at 1 (exact locations will be announced); the shuttle returns at approximately 8. Visit ARKhelps.org or the event’s Facebook page for more details.

3. East Coast ParaCon

Get ready for Halloween with East Coast ParaCon.

The gathering of paranormal enthusiasts heads to Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will include discussions of ghosts, cryptids, aliens and everything supernatural. Guests include mediums Mary Barrett, Jim Byers, Virginia Centrillo, Cheryl Rae Evans and Lisa Mandell, bigfoot investigator Ron Murphy, UFO investigator and “Inside the Goblin Universe” radio program cohost Bryan Bowden, Rosalyn Bown of Syfy’s “Ghost Hunters Academy” and Chris DiCesare, whose supernatural encounter was featured on SyFy’s show “School Spirits.”

Tickets are $8 in advance online at eastcoastparacon.com and $10 at the door. Visit the convention’s website for more information.

4. ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’

One of Tennessee Williams’ most beloved dramas comes to Marywood University’s stage this weekend.

The Department of Music, Theatre and Dance presents “A Streetcar Named Desire” on Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m., in Sette LaVerghetta Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

Featuring students and community members, the New Orleans-set production focuses on a woman, Blanche Dubois, and her conflict with her brutal brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski. The play marks its 70th anniversary this year.

For additional information or to reserve tickets, visit marywood.edu/tickets or call 570-348-6211, ext. 6097.

5. New exhibit at Everhart

The Everhart Museum’s latest exhibit, “Linda Mitchell: Truth in Animals,” opens Friday, Oct. 6.

The mixed-media exhibit features 2-D pieces crafted from paint, photograph, glass, found objects and more plus 3-D animal figures sculpted from Play-Doh and fabric.

A free premiere and tour with the artist will occur on Thursday, Oct. 5. Drinks and light refreshment start at 6 p.m. and the tour follows at 7. The event is open to the public but advance registration is required by calling 570-346-7186, ext. 510 or emailing general.information@everhart-museum.org.

The show will remain on display through Sunday, Dec. 31. The museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton, is open Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit everhart-museum.org.

