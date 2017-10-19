Fab 5 – October 19, 2017

1. ‘The Odd Couple’

Neil Simon’s classic play “The Odd Couple” comes to Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton, starting Thursday, Oct. 19.

Actors Circle presents the play Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Oct. 29. The 1965 play, which inspired numerous adaptations, follows sloppy, carefree sportswriter Oscar Madison as he deals with his new roommate — neurotic, neat-freak newswriter Felix Ungar, who has recently been thrown out by his wife. The mismatched pair of friends clash and learn from each other over the course of the play.Tickets for the Oct. 19 performance are $8 for general admission and $6 for students. For remaining performances, tickets are $12 for general admission $10 for seniors and $8 for students. Visit actorscircle.com for more information.

2. Black Bear Film Fest

The Black Bear Film Festival returns to Milford for its 18th year, running from Friday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 22. The festival opens with a gala on Friday at 6 p.m. at Hotel Fauchere, 401 Broad St. The black tie-optional event includes a three-course dinner with a cash bar, presentation of film awards and screening of “Tab Hunter, Confidential” at the Milford Theater, 114 E. Catherine St., followed by an interview with actor Tab Hunter. Guests interested in attending the screening only can join a wait list for tickets by calling 570-409-0909. Screenings will run throughout the day Saturday and Sunday at Milford Theater. Audiences also can watch short films both days at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 321 Fifth St., and Milford Public Library, 119 E. Harford St.Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door for each movie, $90 for the gala and opening night movie, and $165 for the Gold Pass, which includes the gala, opening night movie, all films, panels and Sunday brunch. Visit blackbearfilm.com for details and tickets.

3. Tasting by the Book III

Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, holds its annual fundraiser, “Tasting by the Book III: All Around the Table,” on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. The 21-and-older event gives guests a chance to enjoy live music and sample food from local cooks and drinks from Maiolatesi Wine Cellars.

Tickets are $25, advance only, and can be purchased at the library and eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the library’s youth and intergenerational programs.

4. Pet Parade

A parade of puppies will pass Zummo’s Cafe, 918 Marion St., Scranton, on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. for the Pawrade Pup Walk and Costume Contest.

Welcoming dogs of all shapes and sizes, the parade encourages participants to dress up their pups with their best Halloween costumes. The event also will feature a question-and-answer session with a certified dog trainer, family and pet portraits, dogs for adoption and more.

Dogs must be on a standard, non-retractable leash. Call 570-344-2715 or visit zummoscafescranton.com for more information.

5. Visions of America

Exploring the nation’s rich choral tradition, Arcadia Chorale presents its “Visions of America” concert on Saturday, Oct. 21, at St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St. , Wilkes-Barre, and Sunday, Oct. 22, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton..

The local chamber choir will perform music by Aaron Copland, Howard Hanson, Igor Stravinsky and Chen Yi.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and free for students. They are available at arcadiachorale.org.

