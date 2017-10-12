Fab 5 – October 12, 2017

1. NEPA Horror Film Festival

The NEPA Horror Film Festival brings its scares to Iron Horse Movie Bistro, 301 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton, on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m.

The annual festival, started in 2015, shows horror films from around the world, featuring local filmmakers alongside international releases. One of the local films featured this year is “I’ve Got My Mind’s Eye Set on You,” directed by Wilkes-Barre native Samuel Valenti.

While previous festivals took place at local bars and pubs, this year the event moves to the big screen at Iron Horse Movie Bistro, which opened in April of this year.

Tickets are $13 online and $20 at the door and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

2. Hawley Harvest Hoedown

Hawley’s annual harvest festival returns to the Wayne County borough’s downtown this weekend.

Featuring games, contests, crafts, vendors, live music and more, the free Hawley Harvest Hoedown takes place Saturday, Oct. 14, starting at 10 a.m. Bluegrass fusion band Driftwood headlines the third annual Hawley Harvest Hoedown Bluegrass & Folk Concert at 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theater, 512 Keystone St. Concert tickets are $18 to $25 and available in advance at eventbrite.com and Doodles & Such, 121 Main Ave., Hawley.

New this year is a beer crawl that runs Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday. Oct. 15, and includes a commemorative mug for participants who complete the journey. Tour cards will be available at Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center, 2512 Route 6, Hawley, and participating bars. On Saturday, a shuttle will stop by at participating locations each hour from noon to 8 p.m.

Visit the event’s Facebook page or visithawleypa.com for more information.

3. ‘The Birds’

Diva Productions presents an adaptation of the story that inspired one of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic films, “The Birds,” starting this weekend at the Olde Brick Theatre, 126 W. Market St., Scranton. The play opened Friday, Oct. 6, and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at

2 p.m. through Oct. 15.

Originally a 1952 novella by Daphne du Maurier — and then a 1963 film by Hitchcock — “The Birds” was adapted for the stage in 2009 by Scottish playwright Conor McPherson. The play focuses on several strangers trapped in a house while killer birds ravage the world outside. As paranoia and discord between the survivors increases, the threats indoors come to match the threat of the birds outdoors.

Visit Diva’s Facebook page for more information or call 570-209-7766 to reserve seats.

4. Harvest & Wine Festival

Tunkhannock Rotary Club presents its annual Harvest & Wine Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lazybrook Park, Route 6, Tunkhannock

The 21-and-older festival features numerous wine, food and craft vendors as well as live music by am Radio and Kartune.

Tickets are available in advance only and are $25 for general admission. A limited number of Rotary Lounge tickets that include early entry at 10:30 a.m., access to a tent with seating and wine sales are $45; email AWayBiz@ptd.net to purchase those passes. All tickets include a wine glass for tastings.

Visit the event’s Facebook page or tunkhannockrotary.org for more information or tickets.

5. Starman: The Ultimate Bowie Experience

Starman: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience performs Saturday, Oct. 14, at River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Twp. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 9.

A Bowie tribute band, Starman performs hits from all through the legend’s career. The show stars Chris Theoret on vocals, Jim Talarico on keyboard, Eric Hudinski on bass and Matt Muckle on drums.

Tickets are $10 to $12. Visit riverstreetjazzcafe.com for more information and to reserve tickets.

