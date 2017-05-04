Fab 5 – May 4, 2017

#1 The NEPA Philharmonic Masterworks series: “A Season’s Grand Finale”

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic closes out this year’s Masterworks series on a high note with “A Season’s Grand Finale,” on Friday, May 5, at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

The orchestra, soloists and the Philharmonic Festival Chorus are set to perform Mozart’s compelling and emotional masterpiece, Requiem in D minor K. 626. Additionally, the night features a performance of Dvorak’s popular Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” described as a “love letter” to America.

Tickets range from $31 to $66. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit http://nepaphil.org/masterworks/.

#2 Windows to the World at Marywood

On Thursday, May 4, Marywood University hosts the fourth annual Community Leadership Celebration, which supports university students, at the university’s Insalaco Arena in the Center for Athletics and Wellness.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and features a culinary tour of the world, living florals and aerialists, a student performance from “Godspell,” a jazz group, dueling pianos and a

saxophone quartet.

Dr. Patrick J. Fricchione will be presented with the Lead On Award, which recognizes community leaders who work to strengthen the region.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit marywood.edu/clc.

#3 Ballroom Bazaar for Susan G. Komen NEPA

A grand spring shopping event supports a great cause and takes place on Sunday, May 7, in the main ballroom of the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton.

The Ballroom Bazaar lasts from 1 to 4 p.m. and features a variety of craft and boutique vendors as well as food and wine concessions. Additionally, attendees can enter to win raffle prizes donated by vendors, including a special Just for Mom basket raffle.

Admission is $5 and free for children 12 and under. Attendees who register online have the option of purchasing a More Than Pink shopping tote bag, which they can pick up at the event, for $5.

Proceeds benefit Susan G. Komen Northeastern Pennsylvania, which raises funds to support breast cancer research and to support local breast health services.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit komennepa.org

#4 Kentucky Derby Day at the Racetrack

Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Highway 315 Blvd., Plains Twp., celebrates the 143rd Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6.

Attendees can watch the derby on the racetrack’s jumbo screen and try a mint julep in a souvenir glass. Live harness races follow the derby.

The patio bar opens at 11 a.m., and Champagne brunch in Pacer’s Clubhouse features Southern delicacies and lasts from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dinner begins at 4. Both brunch and dinner are available by reservation only. Tent and trackside concessions open at 3.

There also will be a souvenir photo booth lasting from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and various contests offering prizes for attendees.

A Run for the Roses Hat Revue registration is from 2 to 5:15 p.m. in the Racing Lobby, with judging at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Winner’s Circle. There will be an award for most fashionable couple, with judging at 5:40 p.m.

For more information, visit www.mohegansunpocono.com. For brunch or dinner reservations, call 888-916-4672.

#5 Cheers to Spring Wine Festival

On Saturday, May 6, Abington Heights Civic League raises funds and celebrates the new season with Cheers to Spring Wine Festival at South Abington Township Park, 643 N Blvd., South Abington Twp.

Tickets are currently on sale for $20 or $10 for designated drivers. On the day of the event, any remaining tickets will be sold for $25 at the gate. The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m.

The festival features wine tasting and shopping from ten wineries as well as food vendors, a large raffle basket, 50/50 and music.

The AHCL is a community organization that offers scholarships and programs such as Trick or Treat for UNICEF and the Abington Heights Civic League Dance Academy.

Tickets can be purchased from AHCL members or at www.eventbrite.com.

