Fab 5 – July 6, 2017

- John Mellencamp at Bethel Woods
Singer-songwriter John Mellencamp performs at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 200 Hurd Road, Bethel, New York, on Friday, July 7.
Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter join Mellencamp as part of the tour for his newest album, “Sad Clowns and Hillbillies.”
Mellencamp, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member and Grammy Award-winner, is known for hits such as “Pink Houses,” “Hurts So Good” and “Jack & Diane.”
Tickets start at $56 for lawn seats. Lots open at 4 p.m., gates open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7:30.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bethelwoodscenter.org.
- Party in the Park
On Saturday, July 8, Tobyhanna Twp., 105 Government Center Way, Pocono Pines, hosts Party in the Park community day.
Admission is free, as are the bounce attractions. The event begins at 2 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.
Bands Organized Resistance and Everything Annie will provide live music throughout the afternoon. Susquehanna Brewing Co. will be on hand with food and drink at Pocono Beer Garden at the Jubilee Restaurant. A fireworks show will take place at dusk.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
- 69th Annual Firemen’s Picnic
Join the Covington Independent Fire Company, Inc., 452 Daleville Highway, Moscow, for its 69th annual picnic running Tuesday, July 11, through Saturday, July 15.
The picnic features food, rides and entertainment throughout each night. On Saturday, the Inferno 5K takes place as well as an antique parade and a fireworks display at 5 p.m. Tricky tray raffles also will be available.
Grounds open at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Wristbands are $15 Wednesday through Friday and $20 on Saturday with a special preview night cost of $1.25 on Tuesday for all rides.
For more information, visit fightin14.com or the event’s Facebook page.
- 2017 Bug Fest
Join a celebration of insects during Bug Fest on Saturday, July 8, at the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg.
The annual festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring live critters, displays, games and crafts. There also will be insect safaris, a butterfly tent and the Insect Olympics.
Due to limited parking, the center encourages families to attend in either the morning session, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or the afternoon session, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Admission for children under 12 is $5 and parents are free. Children dressed as their favorite bug receive a $1 discount. No pre-registration is necessary.
For more information, visit mcconversation.org.
- Summer Fest Preview Day
The Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, previews its third annual Summer Film Festival on Thursday, July 6, at noon and 6 p.m.
Trailers for all 14 films to be featured in the annual event (which begins Friday, July 14 and continues through Aug. 3.) will be shown, including “Paris Can Wait” and “Their Finest.”
Admission is free and discounted concessions will be available. Tickets for the film festival will be on sale for $25.
For more information for either event, visit dietrichtheater.com.
Like this:
Like Loading...