Fab 5 – July 27, 2017

- Conor Oberst
coming to the F.M. Kirby Center
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Conor Oberst will bring a full-band performance featuring members of the Felice Brothers to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, on Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m.
Oberst gained fame with as the frontman for indie group Bright Eyes and continued his career of the past two decades as a member of Desaparecidos, the Mystic Valley Band and the Monsters of Folk super-group.
Philadelphia-based band Hop Along serves as opening act.
All seats are $30 plus fees, available through the box office, by calling 570-826-1100 or online at www.kirbycenter.org.
- Scranton Police Department’s National Night Out
Scranton High School will play host to Scranton Police Department’s National Night Outin partnership with “Be Part of the Solution” on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event will feature free food, including hot dogs, hamburgers and cupcakes, plus a National Guard rock-climbing wall, raffles, kids’ activities, police and fire demonstrations and music by EJ the DJ.
For more information, contact Leonard Namiotka at 570-348-4150 or visit the event Facebook page.
- Stoke the Fire: A Bonfire at the Iron Furnaces Benefit
Enjoy fun on the veranda on Thursday, July 27, at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel, 700 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton, during Stoke the Fire, an evening of music, hors d’oeuvres, beer and sangria for the benefit of the Bonfire at the Iron Furnaces.
Admission is $20 and includes food and select beverages from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
For more information, email scrantonbonfire@gmail.com, call 570-963-4804 or visit www.scrantonbonfire.com.
- Inaugural NEPA Heavy-Psych-Doom Fest
Sherman Showcase, 522 Main St., Stroudsburg, will house the inaugural NEPA Heavy-Psych-Doom Fest on Saturday, July 29, which highlights all music heavy and weird in Northeast Pennsylvania and beyond.
The concert stretches from 3 p.m. to midnight and brings in artistic people and groups from around the state. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door the day of the event.
The festival lineup continues to grow, but so far includes Solace, Chelsea Smarr, Mind Choir, King Dead, the Stargazer Lilies, Earthmouth, Dead Men, Highburnator, Family Animals (pictured), Doghouse Charlie, The Hill You Die On and more.
For more information, visit the Facebook event page.
- Playroom: Back Porch
Gaslight Theatre Company, 200 East End Centre, Heinz Road, Wilkes-Barre, will host a weekend of short-form theater that recognizes the talent of local playwrights, including Dane Bower, Emily Halbing, Matthew S. Hinton, Lori M. Myers, Michael Pavese, B. Garret Rogan and Rachel Luann Strayer.
Created by Hinton, a former artistic director and board member, Playroom uses the same set design to inspire writers to create individual one-acts around the same space. This year, the stories are set to the back porch. From Thursday, July 27, through Saturday, July 29, the shows begin at 8 p.m., with a Sunday matinee on July 30 at 2 p.m.
Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets are available on ticketfly.com or at the door.
